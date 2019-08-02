MCC hosts summer commencement in Temple Theater

It was an afternoon of excitement as students from Meridian Community College gathered to receive their diplomas and certificates at the Summer Commencement Program held Friday afternoon in the Temple Theater.
MCC stages three commencements each school year in December, May and August, and officials note the ceremonies are the pinnacle of any school year because it allows the college to publicly celebrate student achievement.
During Friday’s ceremony, nine graduates, Lawanda Bennett, Sophia Calderon, Samantha Caldwell, Ileah Higginbotham, Madison Keller, Mallory McBroom, Angela Pedersen, Harley Riley and Synethia Warren-Coleman, were saluted as recipients in the College’s Circle of Excellence. The outstanding graduates were chosen on the basis of scholarship, leadership, spirit and community service.
Calderon, Keller and Pedersen, all from Meridian, received their associate in arts degree; Caldwell received her associate of applied science degree in Medical Laboratory Technology Program and Higginbothan received her certificate in Practical Nursing. They are also from Meridian. Bennett, from Jackson received her certificate in Practical Nursing; McBroom, from Mobile, Ala., and Riley, from Quitman received their associate of applied science degrees in Medical Laboratory Technology. Warren-Coleman, from Louisville, received her associate of applied science degree in Medical Assisting Technology.
Candidates for MCC summer 2019 graduation include: David L. Gordon, Hannah D. Scarbrough and Leslie C. White, all of Bailey; Ryan Joseph Dedeaux of Brandon; Wayn-Keyera D. Davis and Jessie McClain Lott, both of Buckatunna; Brooke Rena Dixon and Aisata Capri Slaughter, both of Carthage; Garrison Claire Lundy of Clinton; Billy Jo Caldwell, Emily Paige Lucas, Parker Lee McWhirter, Brian Keith Moore, James Christopher Roberts, Venetia D. Ryan , Haley B. Sowers and Kyle David Watson, all of Collinsville; Ritrianna Marshay Rice of Columbus; Almay Brooks of Daleville; Deitra Monique McIntosh, Kiara Shaquia Grady and Kylah H. Ocampo, all of DeKalb; Courtney A. Burton and Leah N. Chandler, both of Decatur; Wanda Ulmer of Demopolis, Ala.;
Keyona Denise Thomas and Calista Dynisha Walters, both of Ellisville; Courtney Mechelle Manning of Enterprise; Arely Ramirez of Forest; Dakota T. Noe of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; Daniel Matthew Sistrunk of Hickory; Lawanda J. Bennett and Myia L. McGinty, both of Jackson; Mario K. Creer and Ashley Lee Rhaly, both of Lauderdale; Dalten Raymond Owens and Brittany D. Pipkins, both of Laurel; Latoya McClendon and Leah Denise Prescott, both Lawrence; Sandi Taylor Wilkinson of Linden, Ala.; Dylan B. Gardner of Livingston, Ala.; Destiny Coleman, Andrea D. Hardin, Synethia J. Warren, Gerald Wells and Amber R. White, all of Louisville; Ada Danielle Chandler of Macon; Wayne Thomas Cordiner of Madison; Daniel Andre Coleman and Brittany Deanna Johnson, both of Mantee; Mary Allison Bryant and Jessica Shauntay Graves, both of Marion;
Anthony Acoff, Shakeila Iannta Amos, Ronald Dale Bearden, Amanda Lynn Beasley, Twana T’cara Bland, Carl Slay Boswell, Curtis Edward Bradley Jr., Amanda Raeanna Brown, Keondra R. Brunson, Wendy Ann Buckley, Sophia Isabel Calderon, Samantha Makay Caldwell, Jeremy W. Chase, Brittney Monique Chess, Katherine Clay, Kartavia Diane Clayton, LaTalya Fredonia Clayton, Paisley Amir Cole, Melissa Marie Deen, Darius Dunn, Empriss Markecia Dunn, Willie James Edwards, Daneisha Michelle Emerson, Samantha Lynne Evans, Frederick George, Trinity Renae Glover, Tiffany Renea Green, Kadaysha Michelle Harold, Ileah Renea Higginbotham, Paul Bradley Higginbotham, Juanita Lakeshia Hopson, Sendreca Lanetria Howard, Alli Brook Hughes, Falon Presli Jay, Bahtyah T’voonah Johnson, Jasmine Jay Jones, Jennifer Massey Junkin, Madison Nicole Keller, Tucker Brett Kennedy, Maria Renee Landrum, Rachel Marie Lewis, Donna Jean Miller, LeQuandra Neal, Mychal Howard Neal, Jada Ja’Lela Newell, Angela Victoria Pedersen, Shakira Monique Ridgeway, Tyrheona R. Roach, Toyteshia Renee Ruffin, Tatyana R. Rush, Matthew Patrick Sharpe, Courtney Sillimon, Kimwanna R. Smith, LaShesia Kimenyun Smith, Josh A. Stephens, Kimbly L. Sutton, Timara Lenese Trussell, Travis A. Wall, Kenneth Garrett Watson, Ashley E. Welborn, and Tristan E. Wilson, all of Meridian;
Mallory Paige McBroom of Mobile, Ala.; Marcus J. Atterberry of Monticello; Billye J. Williams of Newton; Richard Lamar Creekmore, Tyrah Nichelle Parker, Alyssa Marie Nash, Ashley Nicole Smith, Renedra Thompson and Samantha Michele Tolbert, all of Philadelphia; KaMesha Sharay Davenport and Chiquita Monique Randle, both of Prairie; Travera Nicole Banks of Pulaski; Merry Elizabeth Broadway, Breanna Leigh Ricks, Harley Rae Riley, Linda Michelle Rodgers, Kaytelyn Smith and Shynique Thigpen all of Quitman; K’Brienna Triplett of Scooba;
Ger’Neshia Shonta Evans of Shubuta; Antswan Arnez Jones of Shuqualak; Destiny Hope McIlwain and Miracle D. Osborne, both of Silas, Ala.; Vernell Garner Jr. of Silver Creek; Michael Kenneth Edwards and Amelia Rae Kundel, both of Starkville; Leander Forbes of Tallahassee, Ala.; Madeline Rachelle Callahan Brown, McKenzie Brooke McKee and Termicka Lashay Pack, all of Toomsuba; Benjamin Mark Higginbotham of Union; Shandi Brianne Bonner, Eryn Michelle Maxcey, Bailey W. McCary, Rachel L. McCollough, Shelena Pace, Meagan Janeese Slack and RyanDashia Caranna Worsham, all of Waynesboro; and Amber L. Scott of York, Ala.
