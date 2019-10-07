MCC Eagle Experience session scheduled Oct. 25

High school sophomores, juniors and seniors will get the chance to get a head start on their college career on Friday, Oct. 25 through an Meridian Community College’s Eagle Experience Preview Day.
Students can learn about MCC’s admission process, scholarship opportunities and more. Parents are also invited. The day includes a campus tour and lunch, Brandon Dewese, MCC director of recruiting, said.
In addition, campus organizations spokespersons, career and technology program directors and college administrators will be on hand for the high school students to learn more of the activities and opportunities that MCC offers.
More than 80 high school juniors and seniors attended last year's inaugural Eagle Experience.
Registration for the preview day is 9:30-10 a.m. on Oct. 25 and the Eagle Experience begins at 10 a.m.
To learn more about, call Dewease at 601-481-1340 or email bdewease@meridiancc.edu.
Additional Eagle Express dates are Feb. 21 and March 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.