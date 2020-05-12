MCC distributing grad bags this week; online graduation Monday

Meridian Community College officials are hosting graduation events beginning this week to spotlight the academic achievements of its 500-plus graduates.
College personnel will be handing out grad bags to all Spring 2020 graduates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, according to a college news release. The bags include a program of the ceremony, a diploma cover, a graduation cap and tassel, instructions on how to participate in the online graduation and a few surprises. Honor graduates will be able to pick up any honors cords or individual recognition items.
Graduates may drive through the Ivy Hall circle, in front of the building, show their MCC Student ID, and the grad bags will be handed to the grads.
For more information about grad bag pickup, call the college at 601-484-8632 or email LeAnne Motes, campus life coordinator, at smotes1@meridiancc.edu.
On Monday, May 18, Meridian Community College will host two online graduation ceremonies. The associate degree ceremony begins at 10 a.m.,and the career/technical ceremony starts at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be streamed to the college’s Facebook page and its YouTube channel @meridiancommunitycollege.
MCC President Thomas M. Huebner Jr. will address the students. All graduate names will be announced and degrees will be conferred. During the ceremony, parents and friends can comment with congratulatory wishes, and graduates can post their pictures during the live feed.
For more information about MCC graduation activities, visit www.meridiancc.edu/graduation/index.html.
