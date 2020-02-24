MCC dental hygiene students show and tell

Good oral health is more than a pretty smile, and Meridian Community College dental hygiene students shared that and more when they visited local and area, school-age children.
Their visits were in connection with National Children’s Dental Health Month, which is observed every February.
Using oversized toothbrushes and large sets of teeth, the students showed youths how to brush correctly and how to choose healthy snacks; they also encouraged them to visit the dentist regularly.
Experts agree: Developing good oral health habits at an early age, and visiting the dentist regularly helps children get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.
Both first-year and second-year students visited Parkview, Harris Lower, Oakland Heights, Poplar Springs, Crestwood, West Hills and West Lauderdale elementary schools. Also, the students talked to four-year-olds at a local Head Start Center.
