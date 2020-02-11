Meridian Community College students will show their Eagle spirit as homecoming activities begin this week, culminating with the presentation of the homecoming court on Monday, Feb. 17, between the men’s and women’s basketball games.
MCC Campus Life has planned several activities for students this year to celebrate homecoming and engage more students, said Leanne Motes, coordinator of Campus Life.
“We want to boost student engagement and create a fun atmosphere so we can attract more students to participate in activities and events here on campus,” Motes said. “We want to offer our students the best possible college experience.”
Campus Life has planned several dress-up days for MCC students beginning with Crazy Sock Day on Tuesday, Twin Day on Wednesday, Emoji/Meme Day on Thursday and Spirit Day on the day of homecoming. Students can take photos of their outfit and post it to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #mcchoco2020. Prizes for MCC students winning the dress up days will be announced during the basketball game on Monday night, Motes said.
In addition, Campus Life will sponsor a game night in the Quave where students can participate in Minute to Win It games with prizes to be awarded and a daytime scavenger hunt. A Homecoming Glow Party with dancing and a DJ will be sponsored by the Student Government Association.
All of the activities will lead up to the crowning of a homecoming queen. MCC will play Copiah Lincoln Community College Monday, with the women’s game slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. The crowning of MCC’s 2020 Homecoming queen and presentation of the court will begin around 7 p.m. in Graham Gymnasium followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.
The 2020 homecoming queen candidates are sophomore maids TyKira Bouldin of Magee, Elizabeth Carlson of Meridian, Hallie Mayatt, of Collinsville, Kelsey Patterson of Laurel, and Autumn Welborn of Meridian.
Other members of the court are freshmen maids Toree Bradley of Richton, Morgan Marlow of Meridian, Kiana Moore of Newton, Britney Murphree of Little Rock, and Briana Zapata of Biloxi.
Analeigh Soules, daughter of Jason and Mecklin Soules, a surgical technology instructor at MCC, will serve as flower girl for the ceremony. Brooks Hill, son of Adrian and Leia Hill, vice president of institutional advancement and the MCC Foundation, will serve as crown bearer.
The public is invited to attend the MCC-Copiah Lincoln basketball game and homecoming court presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.