Meridian Community College hosted a Lego Education EV3-Introduction Training Course Friday with guests from Hinds Community College, NASA Stennis Space Center and MCC.
From biology professors to telecommunication instructors, attendees were there to be trained on how to use the MINDSTORMS Education EV3 Activity Packs to teach their students.
LEGO MINDSTORMS Education EV3 is a hands-on, cross-curricular STEM solution that engages students by providing the resources to design, build and program their creations while helping them develop essential 21st-century skills such as creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication.
The training was provided through the NCAS or NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars Program.
