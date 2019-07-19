MCC appoints Leia Hill to lead MCC Foundation

Leia Hill is the new vice president of advancement and executive director of the Meridian Community College Foundation.
The appointment was announced Friday by MCC President Thomas Huebner.
Hill succeeds Barbara Jones, who stepped down from full-time responsibilities at the college and will work part-time with the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College at MCC and assist with MCC's connection to K-12 schools.
Hill, like Jones, is an alumna of MCC and worked in the MCC Foundation office from 2006 to 2014 as program coordinator of the college’s Arts & Letters Series and Lifetime Quest programs, according to an MCC news release.
Hill returned to MCC in July 2018 as associate vice president for college communications, and was responsible in for helping to build the college’s presence in marketing, public relations and coordinating branding endeavors, according to the news release.
“To say MCC has increased its ‘presence in the marketplace" under Leia's leadership would be an understatement,” Huebner said in a statement. “Leia has done an outstanding job mobilizing a very talented team around a vision that moves us forward. I know she will carry her energy, enthusiasm and passion for MCC into her new role.”
Hill will serve as vice president for institutional advancement, executive director of the MCC Foundation, and will continue to oversee college communications, according to the news release.
Hill was associate vice president of the EMCC Foundation before returning to MCC. She, also, was responsible for overseeing the departments of public information, digital media and recruiting and worked with alumni affairs at EMCC, according to the news release.
“I believe in this college, and in this community – it's my home,” Hill said in a statement. “I also believe that education is the best investment you can make in growing our community. That growth occurs not only by students and community members attending and becoming a part of an educated workforce but by investing in the Foundation.”
Hill holds a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi; a master’s certificate from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women. She has served as president of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi, Meridian Chapter and is a Leadership Lauderdale graduate. Currently, she is serving as a United Way of Meridian board member.
Jones became executive director of the MCC Foundation on July 1, 2018, replacing 17-year executive director and friend Kathy Brookshire, who retired.
"I love being with foundation, I love my involvement with the foundation," Jones said in a telephone interview. "I just thought it was time for me to step back a little bit. I've been working for 47 years, and I just thought it was time to step back and spend more time with family."
Jones, who has spent her career in education and has served for 20 years on the Lauderdale County School District Board of Education, said she would continue to be involved at MCC in whatever work the president asked her to do.
She previously served as director of operations at MCC and for a short period was Brookshire's assistant with the MCC Foundation.
"The foundation is such a good supporter of helping the college and helping the students," Jones said. "We wouldn't be able to give the tuition guarantee without the support of those good donors."
Among its fundraising efforts, the MCC Foundation has benefitted thousands of students through its tuition guarantee program, which covers tuition expenses for four semesters for students who graduate from a school within Lauderdale County or someone who graduates from homeschool and resides in the county and meets academic requirements. The foundation also provides endowed scholarships and other financial support at the college.
Additional staff changes announced by Huebner, include Joy Smith as coordinator for college communications and Laureta Chislom as coordinator for lifelong learning. Lauren Pratt will assume responsibility for planning and coordinating the College for Kids program and will continue in her position as social media coordinator and event specialist, according to the news release.
