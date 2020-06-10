MCC again offers NASA aerospace scholars program

Meridian Community College is one of 11 minority-serving community colleges to present the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program. Funded by NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project, the awards will be distributed with the goal of attracting and retaining more students in STEM programs.
The 11 awarded institutions will use the funds to increase diversity and inclusion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields by implementing NASA’s evidence-based NCAS model on their campus. The program engages students in NASA missions and research through online research and activities and connections to NASA-affiliated research labs, museums, industry partners and NASA internships.
MCC is one of the awarded schools who participated in a NASA on Campus pilot in 2019 and is returning.
“Our experience in the pilot program last year convinced me this is both significant and worthwhile, not only for MCC students, but for community colleges in our state and region," MCC President Thomas Huebner said in a statement. "It is one more example of how our faculty work hard to open doors and provide important opportunities to our students and our community.”
Students who successfully complete the five-week online course are invited to a four-day, on-campus engineering design and robotics competition. The competition offers freshmen and sophomore students a hands-on, collaborative engineering experience and connects students with NASA content and experts in the STEM field.
Faculty engage with NASA through active learning experiences and opportunities to draw from collective expertise. The yearlong training builds toward a campus onsite event. As faculty work through online modules, they complete key planning milestones with the guidance of a trained NCAS instructional coach and hands-on training at a NASA on campus event.
MCC plans to begin recruiting for the NCAS 2020 cohort this fall; interested students across Mississippi and west Alabama are encouraged to apply. For more information, email Valerie Bishop at vbishop@meridiancc.edu or Angie Carraway at acarrawa@meridiancc.edu.
The awards come as a cross-program collaboration between MUREP and NASA National Space Grant College and Fellowship Project. MUREP funded the awards while Space Grant accessed its existing network of affiliated 2-year MSIs. Each award has a four-year performance period and a maximum value of $25,000 for fiscal year 2020.
