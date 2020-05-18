Candidates for Spring 2020 MCC graduation include:
Morgan Marie Ashcroft, Devin Gray Coleman, Chloe G. Garner, Ada’Shea Jamecia Hunt, Heather Shannon Lee and Cameron Michelle Proctor, all of Bailey; Crystal Jean Windham of Bay Springs; Anna Katherine Slaughter of Bay St. Louis; Tabatha Ann Williams of Beaumont, Texas; Jacqueline Annette Lahaie of Biloxi; Sydney Juanita Sanders of Birmingham, Ala.
Marley L. Sills of Bogue Chitto; Cole Walker Breland, Kristen F. Elliott, Kace A. Garner, Cameron L. Stewart, Ashley Danielle Thibodeaux, Rachel Anne Tucker, Ashleigh Elizabeth Wasson, Emily Kathryn White, all of Brandon; Zoe Ellen Freke of Brisbane, Australia; Keith Jerome Robinson of Brookhaven; Crystal DeAnn Jordan of Buckatunna.
Brian K. Jackson of Butler, Ala.; LaShonda LaTrese Lyles of Camden.Laura Leigh Ladner, Aisha Fatima Slaughter and Calvin Trevon Take, all of Carthage; Monica Suzanne Culpepper, KayLynn Cherokee Fortner, Katlin Brooke Hightower, Matthew Parks McNeill and Zaily V. Robinson, all of Chunky; Chowolyn Dominique Thomas of Clinton.
Jason Wade Alexander, Tucker S. Atkinson, Kenzales Rayhun Avery, Anna Grace Banks, Madison Elisabeth Benson, Baylee Rebecca Bible, Andrew B. Breland, Noah S. Callahan, Hunter Ashland Eldridge, Montana F. Fason, Jasmine Denise Fortner, Chelsea Lauren Graham, Dana Lynn Hayes, Hannah Grace Hegwood, Jessica Leanne Lofton, Bonnie Ethel May, Joseph Wyane May, Hallie Brooke Mayatt, Kelsey Danielle McNeil, Carlton Wallace Miller, Alejandra Sofia Myers, Victoria J. Prestage, Anna Reid, Savannah Lynn Richardson, Jackson Alexander Seymour, Rita K. Smith, Jacob Paul Touchstone, Alexander Scott Turner and Madison R. Warren, all of Collinsville.
LaChe Rena Spraggins and Quentin Martel White, both of Columbus; Mallory J. Anderson of Conehatta; Adam Phillips of Crystal Springs; Jamaris L. Clark of Cuba, Ala.; Cala Marie Brown, Kahia James Buckley, Taryn T. Dumas, Jared Van Hertel, Joyce Anna Raley, Haley Suzanne Rawson, all of Daleville; Miresha Share Bourrage, Kirbi Grebina McIntosh, LaDasha R. Grace, Jada A. Jackson, Christy Nicole McCoy, Breanna Wysha Odom, Tylethia M. Steel and Kayla Stevens, all of DeKalb.
Tiara Zenise Carroll-Brown of Edwards; Madison LeighAnn Bilello, Ragan L. Freeman, Jordan Adam Kidd, Colton James Lewis, Darrell A. Phillips and Nicholas Cade Richardson, all of Enterprise; Bruce N. Rivers of Epes, Ala.; Bradley Ian Wright of Fareham; Kimberly Renee Doss of Fayette; Kirschen Craft, Amanda Brooke Knight, Tekeyla Lachelle Lyles, Oterria M. Moss and Jamya Tiana Townsend, all of Forest.
Brandi A. Patrick of Gilbertown, Ala.; Lori Deancynt Hutchinson and Kaylee Jorden Jernigan, both of Hamilton; Dana Nicole McCook of Harrisville; Ari Velasquez Humphrey, Sherry Lee Risk and Donovan Cole Shows, all of Hattiesburg; Kydrekia Nicole Graves, Morgan R. Kitchen, Kelly Kay Thatch and Teaira Dawn Windham, all of Heidelberg.
Alyssa Anne Branyan of Hernando; Katilyn Ray-Anne Mowdy of Hickory; Jaylon Austin Antonio Powell of Iuka; Breonica Eghosa Aguebor, Tiffany N. Andrews, Cortez Byther, Demetria Lynn Dixon, Lamitra Teneta Frazier, Lisheka S. Lawrence, Kiarri Zakiya Little, Twilah Yevette Paige, Keontae’ Trotter and Trorenzo C. Williams, all of Jackson; Brittany Ann Boone and Joshua Jakari Hamilton, both of Kosciusko.
Judson Wyatt Ainsworth, Nicholas Rahmad Butler, Aimee Elizabeth Copeland, Breanna Dorothy Gordon, Cody Wade Ingram, John Henry Null, Hanna M. Robbins, Micah Edward Roberts and Drew Matthew Woman, all of Lauderdale; Alisha Christine Butler, Rebecca Dianne Gregory, Catherine Elizabeth Louise Henderson, Brittany Racquel Kennedy, Eryne Nicole Keyes and Amber Richelle Meadows, all of Laurel.
Hunter Joe Davis and Corey Todd Jones, both of Lena; Randall Ford of Linden, Ala.; David Matthew Grace of Lisman, Ala.; Zach Keith Joyner, Michael Chad Murphy, Austin H. Tucker and Breanna K. Ward, all of Little Rock; Thomas Griffith of Livingston, Ala.; Austin Ray Allen of Long Beach; Jalen D’Michael McCoy of Lorman.
Madeline S. Adams, Gwenate Michell Haynes, Theresa Dawn Holdiness, Holleigh Marchelle Lovorn, Jana N. Moore, Rasheda Joneshia Nicholson, Trinity Janese Redhouse, Alexanderia Prezley Taylor and Victor Lashun Mosley, all of Louisville; Courtney Taylor Reed of Lucedale; Madayshia Lofton of Maben; Austin Banks Tolley and Shelby M. Zachry, both of Madison; Randall Gage Boyd, Corey O. Evans, Alaysia Tionna Hedgemon, T’Eric Johnson, Darby Anna Nguyen and McKayla Jade Tatum, all of Marion.
LaTonya Lynn Adams, Tyler L. Alexander, Victoria F. Alexander, Luis Allen, Andres E. Alonso, Kayla Elaine Alston, Tommy Andre Amerson, John Gaston Anderson, Oralia Arenivar, Ayuba Armiyao, Ronchavell R. Atterberry, Tyland J. Badon, Xavier Damone Ball, Kristi Kierra Barfield, Destiny Artazia Barnett, Brittany LeAnna Barnhardt, Zachary Clay Bateman, Braxton Taylor Beech, Stephanie Beiter, Brady Paul Bilello.
Lacy Rae Billings, Thomas Gene Blalock, April D. Bonner, Kaleb A. Boutwell, Mae Jewel Boyd, Gavin J. Brogan, Dylan Zachary Brown, Gemarcus Rinardo Marquez Brown, Alejandra Bruce, Jake Covington Caldwell, Cleveland Caraway, Elizabeth Grace Carlson, Jada Shynese Carson, Heather LeAnn Cason, Zachary A. Castle, Brian Louis Cockrell, Paisley Amir Cole, Caleb Ryan Collie, Delaney Lee Creighton, Temarcus R. Crowell.
Jolie Sophia Culpepper, Sean Douglas Datusch, Jonah Kennedy Davidson, Lauren Ashley Davidson, Eden Elizabeth Davis, Keith Allen Davis, Catherine Emily Dean, Reginald Leshon Denman, Samantha Claire Denson, Lewis Clarke Dickson, Kelsie C. Dixon, Terriosha J. Dunn, Marcus E. Eakins, Ar’Keavius Edwards, Margret Ryan Edwards, Curtis Evins, Larry Evins, Mary Madison Fitzgerald, Jhonna Ki’Kenisha Franklin, Ladell David Gibson.
Kayla Lynn Gilmore, Xochitl M. Gomez, Savannah Jewel Gonzales, Shederick Lowon Grace, Tra’Quan L. Grace, Jayden C. Graves, Sierra Helena Gutierrez, Kimberly Ann Hales, Holly T. Hampton, Odell L. Hampton, Zykierra Harbin, Brandon Michael Harkins, Kevin Aubrey Harper, Emily Jade Harrison, Alexis M. Hart, Hayden Anthony Hart, Kevonte’ RaSean Henry, Sydney Raven Herrington, Cesar Horacio Hidalgo, Joey D. Hill, Cameron S. Hopson.
Cara Horstman, Nyla Jabreia House, JaWanda Pearl Huggins, JaVon Hundley, Pamela Lewis Hunter, Payton Alana Ingram, Justin Lyle Irby, Rachel Lauren Ivey, Muhammad H. Javed, Derricus J. Johnson, Gabriel N. Jones, Markee D. Jones, Jamie L. Joyner, Prince Kelly, Cavaleer Antwon King, Kanisha Kanice King, Tricia S. LaBiche, Tyler Glenn Lacy, Precious Nicole Lamb, Madison Nicole Langford, Gentoris A. Lanier, Nicholas Alan Larkin, Joshua Adam Laws.
Matthew Ryan LeBlanc, Alexis Kymdasia Lewis, Jakari Kymondre Lewis, Shydai Ricky Lewis, Wesley Bryce Linton, Jennifer E. Lisi, Dalton Reed Mattern Luke, Markielah DeNae’ Lyles, Sabien Crow Lyons, Jordan Elizabeth Manley, Jaquita D. Martin, Darryl McDougle, Jason Todd McInnis, Casey Demetruis McKey, Ashley Renee McLeod, Joseph Brandon McMullan, John Austin McNeel, Chad Michael Meadors, Courtney Elizabeth Meadows.
Tyneshea Avianna Melillo, Charlquez Mercer, Nicholas George Metts, Steven Dmitry Miller, Brinkley Anne Mitchell, Melissa Ann Montoya, Anesa CaTerra Moore, Kevin Rashun Moore, Phillip Carltonleon Moore, Kimbreyanna Morris, James K. Murphy, D’Kerria D’ella Myles, Jonah Dalton Null, Douglas J. O’Brien, Jamarquis Cardae Odom, David Gaylon P’Pool, Michael LaShawn Pickett, Kennishia Renee Pollard, Adam A. Pope, Anniston Cooper Pope.
Journi Porter, Brinnon Christine Powell, Rosalba Quintana-Melchor, Nicholas B. Ray, Kayla Marie Reed, Murphy D. Reid, Haley C. Renfrow, Daniel Thomas Richards, Kayla L. Risher, Chloe Elizabeth Robbins, Allie Rebekah Roberson, Traci Suzanne Roberts, Tiffany Robinson, Yvette Ruffin, Anna Kathryn Russell, Claire E. Russell, Italy R. Russell, Jordan M. Sanders, Olivia A. Satterfield, Cadarius Deonte Scott, JaQarius Scott, Justin C. Scott.
Linda Elizabeth Seefeld, Andrew Shelton, Mollie M. Shelton, Trevor Payton Shirley, Parish Daimeon Shively, Deundrick D. Silliman, Bralin Markel Simon-Allen, Ke’Vandra Keonshae Sims, Patrick W. Slay, Gregory David Smith, Ryan J. Smith, Abagail M. Spangler, Demothenesse Spears, Aliyah Staten, Terrance M. Stennis, Kayleigh Elizabeth Street, Madilyn J. Thompson, Dayanara Torres Feliciano, Tito Tyrese Turner, Dallas Xavier Walk.
Daniel Walker, Jeremiah R. Walker, Jimesha Germonique Walker, Jonathan Phillip Walker, Jacob B. Watts, Autumn L. Welborn, Cody Williamson, Miguel Willis, Jr., Brice Aaron Wilson, Eric Wilson, Michelle Patri’c Wooten, Zuley Yepez, Myles L. Young and David Zheng, all of Meridian.
Christian Victoria Gant of Millry, Ala.; Tracy Renee Sutton of Monticello; Shelby Marie Wise of Mount Olive, Shantel Le’Sha Moore of Newton, Weiying Wang of Noxapater; Kisha Nichole Hunter and Tyrese Suntrel Ivy, both of Oxford; Brittany Nicole Dobbins of Pachuta; Brice Anthony Gordon of Pascagoula; Randy Dase of Paulding; Afrida R. England, Jada N. Arrington, Whitney A. Borwn and Misty Rivera, all of Petal.
MyLyndie Hoyot Ima Bell, Richard Tali Bell, Jordan Leigh Burrage, Princess Latrice Dawkins, Rachel L. Dixon, Fidel Euyoque, Elizabeth Dominique Hewitt, Shawnee M. Hill, Dainara Lakel Houston, Mariah Gail Lewis, Holly Elise Ray, Mara M. Shelton, Meghan Janae Sledge, Austin Tyler Smith, Tatyana Aaliyah Stribling, LaRobert Lee Tisdale, Lauren J. Vaugh, Jacob Alexander Whitney, Addie Mae Winter and Brandi Cheyenne Wyatt all of Philadelphia; Ronisha Louise Hopson of Porterville; Jurlean Brown and Deshun C. Daniels, both of Preston.
Hunter Trey Bonner, Kolby Lane Boykin, Kimberly Diane Denham, Clayton Benard Gable, Vanessa LeAnn Gable, Chloe R. Gavin, Jarian Javontae Glover, Dustin James Meurer, Courtney P. Shirley, Abel Duprey Steppee, Merton S. Sutton and Latoia Patrice Wallace, all of Quitman; Caitlyn R. Adams of Raleigh; Jaliyah Jenae’ Byrd and Sharon Denise Williams, both of Raymond; Kayla Lafaye Rutledge of Richland; Keyara S. Hinton of Richton; Jasmine N. Winters of Ridgeland.
Marcelo Alves De Araujo Santos Filho of Sao Paolo; Anna Elizabeth Holmes of Scooba; Masey L. Blancett of Seminary; Alavarez Stanchez Powell of Senatobia; Ardashia Lashay Davis and Kasidy Tice Waller, both of Shubuta; Kimberly D. Du Carpe of Slidell, La.; Hendrix D. Cooley of Southhaven; Rodric Andreas Griffith of Starkville; Emily E. Banes of Stonewall; Elisiva Longolongoakau Tau-Ki-Onetuku Faletau Latu of Sydney New South Wales Australia.
Tamar Renee McCurdy and Taylor BreeAnn Sims, both of Taylorsville; Zoe Elizabeth Brooks, Cardell Rashun Clayton, Joseph R. Patrick and Zachary Roberts, all of Toomsuba; Brenita A. Thornton and Whitney Megan Tyson, both of Toxey, Ala.; Joshua F. Garrett, Parker Rigby, Lisa D. Sylvester and Jessie Kaitlyn Taylor, all of Union; Colton Alexander Hipp, Jaelynn Palmer and Valirea Lynne Sentelle, all of Vancleve.
Kharion Monae Parson and Amarri D. Robinson, both of Vicksburg; Kilah LeAnn Dearman, Rauchelle Jones and Sharon Denise Pace, all of Waynesboro; Chelsea Gayle McDaniel of Weir; Jalen Lashawn Martin of West Point; Kristen Nicole Robertson and Rachel G. VanHorn, both of Winona; and Rodney Dexter Henson, Vershondria Luella Lake and Aquila LaCharles Ruffin, all of York, Ala.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.