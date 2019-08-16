Local students see gains on state tests; Meridian lags behind state average

The Meridian Public School and Lauderdale County School districts saw gains on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program for the 2018-2019 school year, but Meridian students continue to lag behind the state average.
The Mississippi Department of Education on Thursday released scores for math, English and language arts for the 2018-2019 school year.
The test results will help determine what letter grade the districts will get when the accountability report cards are issued in September.
The tests have five levels. Students scoring at levels 4 and 5 are considered proficient or advanced in the subject.
In English and language arts, the state saw an increase from 33 percent to 41 percent of students scoring proficient or advanced.
In math, there was an increase from 33 percent to 47 percent for students scoring in proficient or advanced.
Lauderdale County Schools
Ken Hardy, director of curriculum, assessment and accountability for the Lauderdale County School District said the district saw the biggest increases in both math and science.
Overall, the district did well on the tests, with about 82 percent of the students scoring at proficient or advanced levels.
“We are generally pleased with the results,” he said.
The district saw an increase in language arts scores for grades four and seven and in English II at the high school level.
The district also made gains in math in grades four, six and seven. In fourth grade, 80 precent of the students scored at grade level or above, while in sixth grade, 83 percent scored at grade level or above. Eighty-eight percent of the seventh graders tested in math scored at grade level or above. In Algebra, which includes middle school students, the number was 88 percent.
Hardy said one thing the district noticed was a dip in sixth grade scores because of a change in state standards.
That dip also happened statewide, he said.
Hardy said the district will continue to track student data, while focusing on quality instruction and communication with parents. There are also plans to offer teachers professional development through the Bailey Group. District officials will also meet with administrators to determine what other areas they can improve on.
John-Mark Cain, superintendent of the district, said he was pleased with the results.
“I think we have some positive areas that we can celebrate,” he said, noting that teachers and administrators are becoming more comfortable using data to improve how thy teach.
Meridian Public Schools
Even though the Meridian Public School District saw gains in English language arts, the district still has a large number of students scoring below grade level.
Among third graders, 46 percent scored below grade level, while 50 percent of fourth graders scored below grade level. Among sixth graders, 57 percent scored below grade level, while 40 percent of seventh graders scored below grade level.
Increases were noted in grades five, where 63 percent scored at grade level or above, and seventh grade, where 60 percent of the students scored at grade level or above. The proficiency rate for Algebra I also improved by about 13 percentage points.
On the math test, many students tested below grade level. Among third graders, 41 percent scored below grade level; 36 percent of fourth graders scored below grade level; 32 percent of fifth graders scored below grade level; 35 percent of sixth graders scored below grade level; 25 percent of seventh graders scored below grade level, and 41 percent of eighth graders scored below grade level.
Amy Carter, the district’s superintendent, did not respond to requests for comment, but in a news release noted gains on the test scores.
Carter said the district saw gains across the board on both the math and English language arts tests.
“We are excited to see gains in proficiency in both ELA and Math,” she said in a statement.
LaVonda Germany, the district’s elementary curriculum director, said that last year, the district hired academic coaches to help teachers, staff and principals to make sure student learning was a priority.
Test scores
To see district and school text scores, visit www.mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Assessment/2018-19
