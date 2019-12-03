For the first time, East Mississippi Community College will offer an intensive, four-week winter term, with classes beginning Dec. 16.
“This will provide our students another great opportunity to pick up an additional class,” EMCC Interim Vice President of Instruction James Rush said.
Classes that will be offered during the winter term are Computer Concepts, English Composition I, Human Growth and Development, College Algebra and Public Speaking.
All classes during the winter term will be offered online. In addition to traditional online coursework, students will also take part in a 90-minute video conferencing class session that will occur on four consecutive Mondays via Zoom. Students can download the Zoom app from Google Play or the App Store.
“This is something different than we have offered with our traditional online classes,” Rush said. “They will be able to interact with the instructor during the Zoom virtual meetings. One of the great things about Zoom is they can take part in the class from their home, a coffee shop or their living room. They can do it anywhere.”
Registration for the winter term is underway now and those already enrolled at EMCC can register through their student portal. For more information about the courses, they will need to meet with their advisor.
Students can only take one course during the winter term. The class will be considered part of students’ spring term enrollment.
A hardback book is required for the Computer Concepts class, which can be purchased online through EMCC’s bookstore. Textbooks for the remaining classes will be provided in an e-book format.
The Monday Zoom classes for Computer Concepts, College Algebra and Public Speaking will take place from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. English Composition I and Human Growth and Development will run from 7:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
