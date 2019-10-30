Haas Foundation presents $20,000 grant to MCC technology program

The Precision Machining and Manufacturing Program at Meridian Community college received a post-secondary grant of $20,000 from the Gene Haas Foundation recently at MCC-Riley Workforce Development Center.
Hugh Sims, account manager at Haas Corp., said this marks the third year Haas has presented a grant to the MCC program. Sims said the donation would help advance the machine and manufacturing programs at the school.
The foundation gave $86,000 in grants throughout the secondary and post-secondary schools in Mississippi.
Brian Warren, MCC Precision Machining Engineering Technology Program coordinator and instructor at the College, said money from the grant will be used for students who don’t otherwise qualify for financial aid and to fund NIMS credentialing fees for the students.
Warren said the scholarship process is very competitive, and they were invited by Haas based on the program’s overall performance and student placement in SkillsUSA National Competition. Meridian Community College graduate, Clay Upchurch, is a 2019 SkillsUSA National Silver Medalist in CNC Technician.
