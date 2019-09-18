Getting a head start on college with Eagle Experience

Lauderdale County high school sophomores, juniors and seniors are busy now that the academic year is underway, but on Friday, Sept. 20, they’ll have the opportunity to get a head start on their college career thanks to Meridian Community College’s Eagle Experience Preview Day.
“This is an opportunity to expose a lot of new students what it’s like to be on a college campus,” said Brandon Dewease, MCC director of recruiting, about the first Eagle Experience session for the 2019-20 academic year.
Students will get the chance to learn about MCC’s admission process, scholarship opportunities and more. Parents are also invited to the event that included a campus tour and lunch.
But that’s not all. Campus organizations spokesperson, career and technology program directors and college administrators will be on hand for the high school students to learn more of the activities and opportunities that MCC offers.
At last year’s inaugural Eagle Experience, more than 80 high school juniors and seniors took advantage of Eagle Experience.
Registration for the Sept. 20 college preview day is 9:30-10 a.m. Eagle Experience begins at 10 a.m.
To learn more about Eagle Experience, contact Dewease at MCC at 601-481-1340 or email bdewease@meridiancc.edu.
Additional Eagle Express dates are Oct. 25, Feb. 21, 2020, and March 20, 2020.
