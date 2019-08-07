From Meridian to Mississippi State

Submitted
Thirty-five incoming Mississippi State freshmen and transfer students were recognized at the Lauderdale County Alumni Association's 2019 Send-Off party held recently at the Bulldog Shop in downtown Meridian. Each student attending received a MSU t-shirt and ice cream. In addition, five students won an autographed cowbell signed by MSU President Mark Keenum. MSU Send-off Parties are held statewide, in an effort to provide incoming freshmen and transfer students an opportunity to gather with future classmates from their area while alumni, friends and family members send them off to college.
