The film Backpack Full of Cash will be shown from 5:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at the East Mississippi Electrical Power Association building on Highway 39N.
The film examines the impact of public education reforms on communities across the county. After the film, Lloyd Gray, executive director of the Phil Hardin Foundation, will moderate a panel discussion.
The event is being sponsored Parents for Public Schools National and League of Women Voters of East Central Mississippi in collaboration with Meridian High School Alumni for Public Education, Voters for Meridian and Lauderdale County Public Schools.
The event is free and open to the public. Those with any questions should email Debbie Ford at lwvecm@gmail.com or Becky Glover at bglover@parents4publicschools.org or call Becky Glover at 601-207-0630.
