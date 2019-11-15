Fall enrollment increases 12% at MSU-Meridian

Mississippi State University-Meridian reported a 12% enrollment increase over last fall, with 654 students enrolled compared to 584.
The university also reported more undergraduate students enrolled at both its College Park and Riley campuses in Meridian, according to a university news release.
"It's invigorating to see a continued pattern of enrollment growth on our Meridian campuses," Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus, said in a statement. "Our largest increases are primarily in business and accounting, and we've seen significant growth in the number of students taking advantage of the flexibility offered by synchronous online delivery."
In synchronous classes, students remotely connect to face-to-face classes and interact with faculty and other students, according to the news release.
"We're excited over the growth of the Division of Business," said William Hill, division head, said in a statement. "We believe the enrollment growth we are experiencing can be attributed to the introduction of the Bachelor of Accountancy degree in the fall of 2016 and the professional Master of Business Administration degree program established in summer 2018, as well as the success of our Collegiate DECA chapter, which began in 2014."
The award-winning chapter has garnered attention and accolades from across the state and nation and has had a significant impact on attracting business students from across the region, according to the university.
MSU-Meridian's graduate student enrollment also saw increases, primarily in the Division of Education.
"Our faculty are supportive, caring individuals who are passionate about developing leaders within our community," Kim Hall, head of the Division of Education and a professor of counseling at MSU-Meridian, said in a statement. "Their ability to connect with students, discuss real-world issues and bring excitement into the classroom are what make our programs come to life."
MSU-Meridian is also adding a bachelor of Applied Science, available both in person and online. The degree will maximize transfer of technical credit from Mississippi community colleges by allowing up to 45 credits for technical and military training to be applied toward a bachelor's degree, according to the university.
"Students will be able to apply more technical credits than ever toward a bachelor's degree uniquely designed to meet the workforce needs of our state," Cruse said in a statement. "The BAS degree makes a strong statement about the value of technical training provided by our community college partners and the military."
To find out more, visit meridian.msstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.