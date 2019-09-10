• TROY, Ala. — Hope Boykin of Butler has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2018-19 academic year.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
• TROY, Ala. —Damion Willis of Meridian, Mississippi, and Austin Graham of Butler completed requirements for graduation during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2018-19 academic year.
The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
• HARRISONBURG, Va. —Abigail Shelly of Collinsville, Mississippi, was among students recognized during Eastern Mennonite University’s celebration of student successes of the 2019 spring semester and special end-of-the-academic-year recognitions and awards.
Shelley received the Student Government Recognition award given for service as vice president of marketing and for her All-ODAC Third Team Award for third place with the Distance Medley Relay Team at the ODAC Indoor Championships in Women's Track and Field.
• SENATOBIA — Edward Mccool of Philadelphia is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for making the President's List for their outstanding academic work during the Spring 2019 semester.
The President's List includes students completing a minimum of 12 semester hours with a 3.75 to 4.0-grade point average.
• WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Tracy Barnhill of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was named to the Spring 2019 President's List at University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
• RAYMOND — Bryanna Luke and Hanna Wilkerson, both of Lake, Tandy Breazeale of Philadelphia and Amber Boney of Quitman were named Hinds Community College Dean’s Scholars for the Spring 2019 semester. Dean’s Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9-grade point average:
• RAYMOND — Michael Smith of DeKalb, Shelby Dearing of Decatur, Anthony Broach of Newton, Kenneth Edwards of Philadelphia, James Taylor of Quitman and Charmaine Bridges of Waynesboro were named Hinds Community College President’s Scholars for the Spring 2019 semester. President's Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0-grade point average.
• RAYMOND — The following local residents were among Spring 2019 graduates at Hinds Community College: Tyrune Benoman, Andrian Hughes, Curdarius Martin, Ayla Porter, Jaquan Purnell and James Thornton, all of Meridian; Shelby Dearing of Decatur; Bryanna Luke of Lake; Ariel Ludgood of Marion; Anthony Broach, Charles Evans and Constance Felton, all of Newton; Tandy Breazeale and Kenneth Edwards, both of Philadelphia; James Taylor of Quitman; Chandreka Clark of Union; Victoria Atkinson, Charmaine Bridges and Jesse Daniels, all of Waynesboro.
CONWAY, S.C. — Jade N. Smith, a marine science major from Meridian, Mississippi, was among more than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. That's nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.
TROY, Ala. — Cortalus Childress of Marion, Mississippi, and Mallarie Mosley of Gilbertown were named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2018-19 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
• HATTIESBURG — The following local students were named to William Carey University’s President’s and Dean’s List Scholars for the spring trimester. President’s List Scholars have a perfect 4.0-grade point average and Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5-grade point average; both lists require students to have no failing grade in any class.:
Meridian: President's List: Samantha Rochelle Burleson, Jewel Lynne Shirley. Dean's List: Mikayla Kathleen Giles, Kimberly Ashley Hudnell
Collinsville: President's List: Mallory Grace Thompson
Philadelphia: Dean's List: Madison Miree Alford, Austin Kevin Hearn
Hickory: Dean's List: Micah Henry Williams
Macon: President's List: Makaela Jewel Stewart. Dean's List: Callie Jane Roach
Decatur: President's List: Jessica Lauren Forrest, John Mark Vincent. Dean's List: Makaeya Daniele Brock
Toomsuba: Dean's List: Anna Elizabeth McDaniel
Waynesboro: President's List: Tylee Anna Britton, Sumerlea Covington Douglas, Mia Danielle McFadden, Amanda Beth Mowinski, Bryson Philip Rogers. Dean's List: Jordan Ambrosia Mills, Michael Johnathon Platt, Megan Kathleen Roberts.
• TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The following local students were among 5,716 degree recipients during the University of Alabama’s 2019 spring commencement: John Philip Edwards, bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences, Christopher Galen Hicks, bachelor of science, Steven Carl Landrum Jr., bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, Daniel P. McCool, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration, and Morgan Ann Ross, bachelor of science in metallurgical engineering — all of Meridian, Mississippi; Nekkita S. Beans of Philadelphia, Mississippi, master of social work; Holly Gilbert Ford of Waynesboro, Mississippi, master of accountancy; Sarah A. Abston of Gilbertown, bachelor of science in Human Environmental Sciences; Keith O. Aldridge III, bachelor of science in Commerce & Business Administration, Margaret Ellen Moody, bachelor of science, Allen Grimes Watters II, bachelor of science in Human Environmental Sciences, and John A. Weekley II, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration — all of Butler; and Madison Mitchell Henslee of Cuba, master of social work.
• ROME, Ga. —Elizabeth Lippert, a Christian Studies major from Meridian, Mississippi, was named to the Dean’s List at
Shorter University during the spring semester of 2019. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average for the term.
