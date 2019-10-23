FINDLAY, Ohio — Haley Anderson of Lauderdale, Mississippi enrolled at the University of Findlay for fall 2019. Anderson is pursuing a degree in nursing.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bradley Clark of Gilbertown was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for summer 2019.
A total of 477 students enrolled during the 2019 summer term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
• TROY, Ala. — Timothy Lolley of Gilbertown took part in Troy University’s Study Abroad program during the summer semester. Lolley studied in Cuba as part of the Study Spanish in Cuba program.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Area residents were among students named to the President’s and Dean’s lists during the 2019 spring term at the University of Alabama.
Dean’s List scholars have an academic record of 3.5 or above. President’s List scholars have an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Among the students are:
Dean’s List: Holly Brand and Antonio Padilla Denis, both of Meridian, Mississippi; Bilal Ahmad of Marion, Mississippi; AnnaLaura Campbell of Bailey, Mississippi; Margaret Moody and Mary Moody, both of Butler; and Leavondra Dixon of Lisman.
President’s List: William Cope, Christopher Hicks and Avery Watson, all of Meridian, Mississippi;
Kamryn Gilbert of Collinsville, Mississippi; and Alana Clinton of Lake, Mississippi.
• ROME, Ga. — Elizabeth Lippert of Meridian, Mississippi was among Shorter University students named to the Dean’s List during the spring semester of 2019. Lippert is a Christian Studies major.
To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average for the term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.