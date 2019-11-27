• HATTIESBURG — The following local students were named to William Carey University’s President’s and Dean’s List Scholars for the spring trimester. President’s List Scholars have a perfect 4.0-grade point average and Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5-grade point average; both lists require students to have no failing grade in any class.:
Meridian: President’s List: Samantha Rochelle Burleson, Jewel Lynne Shirley. Dean’s List: Mikayla Kathleen Giles, Kimberly Ashley Hudnell
Collinsville: President’s List: Mallory Grace Thompson
Philadelphia: Dean’s List: Madison Miree Alford, Austin Kevin Hearn
Hickory: Dean’s List: Micah Henry Williams
Macon: President’s List: Makaela Jewel Stewart. Dean’s List: Callie Jane Roach
Decatur: President’s List: Jessica Lauren Forrest, John Mark Vincent. Dean’s List: Makaeya Daniele Brock
Toomsuba: Dean’s List: Anna Elizabeth McDaniel
Waynesboro: President’s List: Tylee Anna Britton, Sumerlea Covington Douglas, Mia Danielle McFadden, Amanda Beth Mowinski, Bryson Philip Rogers. Dean’s List: Jordan Ambrosia Mills, Michael Johnathon Platt, Megan Kathleen Roberts.
• TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The following local students were among 5,716 degree recipients during the University of Alabama’s 2019 spring commencement: John Philip Edwards, bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences, Christopher Galen Hicks, bachelor of science, Steven Carl Landrum Jr., bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, Daniel P. McCool, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration, and Morgan Ann Ross, bachelor of science in metallurgical engineering — all of Meridian, Mississippi; Nekkita S. Beans of Philadelphia, Mississippi, master of social work; Holly Gilbert Ford of Waynesboro, Mississippi, master of accountancy; Sarah A. Abston of Gilbertown, bachelor of science in Human Environmental Sciences; Keith O. Aldridge III, bachelor of science in Commerce & Business Administration, Margaret Ellen Moody, bachelor of science, Allen Grimes Watters II, bachelor of science in Human Environmental Sciences, and John A. Weekley II, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration — all of Butler; and Madison Mitchell Henslee of Cuba, master of social work.
• ROME, Ga. —Elizabeth Lippert, a Christian Studies major from Meridian, Mississippi, was named to the Dean’s List at Shorter University during the spring semester of 2019. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
• TROY, Ala. — Cortalus Childress of Marion, Mississippi, has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of 4.0.
Term 1 consists of students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
• BATON ROUGE, La. —The following Meridian area residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
Mississippi State University: Meredith Huff of Meridian, Taylor Johnson of Philadelphia, Kristi Sims of Toomsuba, and Richard Braxton II and Laicon Partain, both of Union.
University of Mississippi: Leah Potate and Madeleine Hodge, both of Meridian, Jerod Fritts and Mallory Vance, both of Collinsville, Caroline Smith and Lindsey Griffin, both of Newton, and Jessica Everett of Decatur.
Mississippi University for Women: Karleigh Shelton of Meridian and Kaylin McCree of Newton.
These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
CLINTON — The following residents have been named to the President’s List at Mississippi College for Spring 2019: Vashti Graham, Tia Mitchell, April Walters and Ava Youngblood, all of Meridian, Marisa Saunders of Lauderdale, Samuel Brown of Rose Hill, Anna Wheat of Bailey, Mary Case of Decatur, Elizabeth Craft of DeKalb, and Christy Bryan, Emily Cloys and Christina Lewis, all of Philadelphia.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
• CLINTON — The following residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Mississippi College for Spring 2019: Charles Coleman, James Gibson III, Noah Mathis, Julia McCarty, Donald Shehane, Andrew Taylor of Meridian and Sky Watson, all of Meridian; Anastasia Crout of Lake; Kaitlyn Knuth of Collinsville and Emily Malone of Macon.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5-grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
