OXFORD – Several area residents were among 198 University of Mississippi students selected to be honored among the 2018-19 class of Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.
The honorees and their majors are: Christina Blake Barham of Meridian, Marketing; Erin Lynann Bratu of Collinsville, Electrical Engineering with an emphasis in Computer Engineering; Tiarra Keylee Black of Philadelphia, Master of Accountancy; Libby Li of Philadelphia, Forensic Chemistry; and Devna Bose of Philadelphia, Journalism
Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges is a respected honor program for college students in the U.S. Students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off-campus are recognized for this exclusive honor.
• CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Andrew Paul Regan, a senior, from Collinsville, Mississippi, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester at Campbellsville University.
The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2019 academic honors' list includes a total of 707 students, with 309 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0-grade point average, and 398 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
• OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Kaylila Pasha of Meridian, Mississippi, was named to the President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2019 semester at Oklahoma City University.
Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher to meet the President's Honor Roll requirements.
• OXFORD — The following local students were among more than 5,500 University of Mississippi graduates who received their academic degrees at the university's Spring 2019 commencement:
Meridian — Jasmine Cherry, bachelor of arts; Breshondra Kendricks, bachelor of arts; Taylor Harbour, bachelor of science; Tyrus Flowers, bachelor of university studies; John Boling, bachelor of business administration; Richard Covington, bachelor of arts; Alexandra Elliott, bachelor of science; Kristyn Gore, bachelor of arts; Walker Hyche of Meridian, bachelor of arts; Ann Morgan Lamar, bachelor of arts; Jessica Brown, bachelor of general studies; William Whitehead, master of accountancy; Taylor Gray, bachelor of science in exercise science; Mary Hodge, bachelor of science in exercise science; Mary Miles, bachelor of science in exercise science; Lydia Heiser, bachelor of business administration; Walker Whitehead, bachelor of business administration; Elijah Wilkinson. bachelor of business administration; Allison Anderson, bachelor of arts in education; Sarah Sikes, bachelor of science; Cody Carmichael, juris doctor; Randi Allen, bachelor of general studies; Lee Martin, master of accountancy; Lindsey Ziller, bachelor of accountancy; Leigh Davis, bachelor of science; True Knowles, bachelor of science; Brett Shaffer, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Katherine Hessler, bachelor of science; Marilyn Hessler, bachelor of business administration; Caroline Summers, master of accountancy; Mallory Harmon, bachelor of science; William Freeman, bachelor of accountancy; Christina Barham, bachelor of business administration; Neel Patel, doctor of pharmacy; Anne Tyler Ward, bachelor of arts; Haley Skinner, master of social work; Harini Patel, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences.
Chunky — Adam Herd, bachelor of arts. Collinsville — Meagan Buchanan, bachelor of science; Rebekah Jackson, bachelor of business administration; Amy Lewis, bachelor of arts in education; Erin Bratu, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Charlie Knight, bachelor of science in chemical engineering; Jesse Fritts, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Erin Johnson, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences. Enterprise —Tyler Gibson, bachelor of general studies; William Risher, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. Marion — Katherine Hicks, master of science; James Germany, master of education. Macon —Tamerror Gooch, bachelor of science in criminal justice. Quitman — Joshua Herrington, bachelor of arts; Terry Furline, bachelor of accountancy; Katie Riley, bachelor of arts in education; Brittany Brown, bachelor of arts in journalism; Joshua Robinson, bachelor of business administration. Philadelphia — Hannah Bennett, bachelor of business administration; Hetal Champaneri, bachelor of arts; Libby Li, bachelor of science;
Eduardo Rangel, bachelor of science; Courtney Wells, bachelor of music; Tiarra Black, master of accountancy; Madison Settlemires, bachelor of science in exercise science; Michael Ellingburg, bachelor of arts in education; Devna Bose, bachelor of arts in Journalism; Zachary Harper, juris doctor; Demetrius Smith, bachelor of engineering; Sabyius Boggan, bachelor of science; Joanna Maxie, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences. Union — Brandon Rigdon, bachelor of science in exercise science. Waynesboro — Braelyn Smith, bachelor of arts in education; Ariel Denson, doctor of pharmacy; Benito Jones, bachelor of general studies; Logan Turner, bachelor of accountancy.
• TROY, Ala. — Hope Boykin of Butler has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2018-19 academic year.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
• TROY, Ala. —Damion Willis of Meridian, Mississippi, and Austin Graham of Butler completed requirements for graduation during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2018-19 academic year.
The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
• HARRISONBURG, Va. —Abigail Shelly of Collinsville, Mississippi, was among students recognized during Eastern Mennonite University’s celebration of student successes of the 2019 spring semester and special end-of-the-academic-year recognitions and awards.
Shelley received the Student Government Recognition award given for service as vice president of marketing and for her All-ODAC Third Team Award for third place with the Distance Medley Relay Team at the ODAC Indoor Championships in Women's Track and Field.
• SENATOBIA — Edward Mccool of Philadelphia is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for making the President's List for their outstanding academic work during the Spring 2019 semester.
The President's List includes students completing a minimum of 12 semester hours with a 3.75 to 4.0-grade point average.
• WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Tracy Barnhill of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was named to the Spring 2019 President's List at the University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
• RAYMOND — Bryanna Luke and Hanna Wilkerson, both of Lake, Tandy Breazeale of Philadelphia and Amber Boney of Quitman were named Hinds Community College Dean’s Scholars for the Spring 2019 semester. Dean’s Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9-grade point average:
• RAYMOND — Michael Smith of DeKalb, Shelby Dearing of Decatur, Anthony Broach of Newton, Kenneth Edwards of Philadelphia, James Taylor of Quitman and Charmaine Bridges of Waynesboro were named Hinds Community College President’s Scholars for the Spring 2019 semester. President's Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0-grade point average.
• RAYMOND — The following local residents were among Spring 2019 graduates at Hinds Community College: Tyrune Benoman, Andrian Hughes, Curdarius Martin, Ayla Porter, Jaquan Purnell and James Thornton, all of Meridian; Shelby Dearing of Decatur; Bryanna Luke of Lake; Ariel Ludgood of Marion; Anthony Broach, Charles Evans and Constance Felton, all of Newton; Tandy Breazeale and Kenneth Edwards, both of Philadelphia; James Taylor of Quitman; Chandreka Clark of Union; Victoria Atkinson, Charmaine Bridges and Jesse Daniels, all of Waynesboro.
CONWAY, S.C. — Jade N. Smith, a marine science major from Meridian, Mississippi, was among more than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. That's nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.
TROY, Ala. — Cortalus Childress of Marion, Mississippi, and Mallarie Mosley of Gilbertown were named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2018-19 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
• HATTIESBURG — The following local students were named to William Carey University’s President’s and Dean’s List Scholars for the spring trimester. President’s List Scholars have a perfect 4.0-grade point average and Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5-grade point average; both lists require students to have no failing grade in any class.:
Meridian: President's List: Samantha Rochelle Burleson, Jewel Lynne Shirley. Dean's List: Mikayla Kathleen Giles, Kimberly Ashley Hudnell
Collinsville: President's List: Mallory Grace Thompson
Philadelphia: Dean's List: Madison Miree Alford, Austin Kevin Hearn
Hickory: Dean's List: Micah Henry Williams
Macon: President's List: Makaela Jewel Stewart. Dean's List: Callie Jane Roach
Decatur: President's List: Jessica Lauren Forrest, John Mark Vincent. Dean's List: Makaeya Daniele Brock
Toomsuba: Dean's List: Anna Elizabeth McDaniel
Waynesboro: President's List: Tylee Anna Britton, Sumerlea Covington Douglas, Mia Danielle McFadden, Amanda Beth Mowinski, Bryson Philip Rogers. Dean's List: Jordan Ambrosia Mills, Michael Johnathon Platt, Megan Kathleen Roberts.
• TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The following local students were among 5,716 degree recipients during the University of Alabama’s 2019 spring commencement: John Philip Edwards, bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences, Christopher Galen Hicks, bachelor of science, Steven Carl Landrum Jr., bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, Daniel P. McCool, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration, and Morgan Ann Ross, bachelor of science in metallurgical engineering — all of Meridian, Mississippi; Nekkita S. Beans of Philadelphia, Mississippi, master of social work; Holly Gilbert Ford of Waynesboro, Mississippi, master of accountancy; Sarah A. Abston of Gilbertown, bachelor of science in Human Environmental Sciences; Keith O. Aldridge III, bachelor of science in Commerce & Business Administration, Margaret Ellen Moody, bachelor of science, Allen Grimes Watters II, bachelor of science in Human Environmental Sciences, and John A. Weekley II, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration — all of Butler; and Madison Mitchell Henslee of Cuba, master of social work.
• ROME, Ga. —Elizabeth Lippert, a Christian Studies major from Meridian, Mississippi, was named to the Dean’s List at
Shorter University during the spring semester of 2019. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average for the term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.