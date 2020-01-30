EMCC, UWA sign memorandum of understanding

Submitted

East Mississippi Community College President Scott Alsobrooks, seated at right, and University of West Alabama President Ken Tucker, seated at left, signed a memorandum of understanding that guarantees admission to UWA for all EMCC students with a grade point average of a 2.0 or higher. EMCC Executive Director of College Advancement & Athletics Marcus Wood, back row, second from right, was among those in attendance. Others pictured are EMCC employees who graduated from UWA. They are, back row, from left: Jonathan Woodruff; Ashley Richardson; Jairus Johnson; Janet Briggs; Derrick Conner; Dr. Courtney Taylor; and James Rush.