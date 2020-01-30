EMCC, UWA sign memorandum of understanding

SCOOBA — The University of West Alabama and East Mississippi Community College signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to formalize transfer opportunities for EMCC students who wish to continue their postsecondary education at UWA.
The agreement guarantees admission to UWA for all EMCC students with a grade point average of a 2.0 or higher. UWA will honor course credit for up to 45 hours of transferable credit hours from the community college level. Similarly, the partnership provides affordable access to higher education opportunities for Mississippi students through a dedicated academic and housing scholarship program.
“We are excited to expand our current partnership with The University of West Alabama,” Scott Alsobrooks, EMCC president said in a statement. “With the rising cost of postsecondary education, this partnership with UWA provides a meaningful opportunity for EMCC students to obtain a baccalaureate degree without amassing a lot of student debt. Partnerships between the community college system and the university system year are a great way to ensure students seamlessly transfer from one institution to the next with appropriate advising and supportive services.”
“Providing a pathway for students to further their education, thereby enhancing their quality of life, is at the forefront of UWA’s mission,” Ken Tucker, UWA president said in a statement. “The structure of this partnership helps students navigate the transfer process while finding the educational opportunities at UWA that best fit their already successful paths at EMCC. We want students to be equipped to make a meaningful contribution to the workforce and their respective communities, and through partnerships like this one with EMCC, we can ensure that students gain the experiences, skills, and knowledge they need for a lifetime of success.”
East Mississippi Community College is an open admission, publicly supported two-year institution that specializes in providing university-transfer, career-technical, and workforce programs that are accessible and affordable. EMCC was specifically created to serve the needs of Clay, Kemper, Lauderdale, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha counties. For more information, visit www.eastms.edu.
The University of West Alabama is a regional, state-supported, coeducational institution committed to providing quality education programs for both traditional and non-traditional students. Visit www.uwa.edu for more information.
