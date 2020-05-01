East Mississippi Community College will be offering traditional online classes and synchronous online classes that require weekly virtual meetings with instructors during the Maymester term.
Classes for the synchronous online classes begin May 8 and end May 29. Traditional online Maymester classes run from May 11 through May 29.
“Maymester courses are a great way for students to pick up an additional class,” EMCC Interim Vice President of Instruction James Rush said.
Synchronous online Maymester classes available online through the Golden Triangle campus are English Comp I, Survey of African American History, American History II, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, General Physics I (lecture and lab), Intro to Sociology I and Public Speaking I.
College Algebra will be also be offered as a synchronous online class through the Scooba campus.
Traditional online Maymester classes that will be offered through the Golden Triangle campus are Principles of Accounting I and General Biology I (with lab).
Traditional online Maymester classes available through the Scooba campus are Art Appreciation, Principles of Biology I (with lab), Computer Concepts, English Comp I, English Comp II, Child Psychology, Human Growth and Development, Personal/Community Health, College Algebra and Public Speaking.
Since all the courses will be taught online, students can take courses offered through either campus regardless of their place of residence.
EMCC first began offering Maymester courses in 2018.
Current students can register online or find out who their advisor is through their LEO account. Students who need assistance with registering are asked to email their advisor to schedule a telephone conference or video conference. Students will need to include their full name and date of birth in the email to help advisors access their records.
Current students may also use Student Planning, which is located under the self-service menu on LEO, to self-register. Those with general advising questions can email advising@eastms.edu
New students can apply online at www.eastms.edu. Click on the “Prospective Students” tab. Newly admitted students will be contacted by an advisor to prepare their schedules and provide JourneyEAST information.
Registration is also underway for EMCC’s summer and fall terms. For more information, visit www.eastms.edu.
For information about traditional online courses, call Coranette Square at 662-476-5347.
For information about classes on the Golden Triangle campus, call Cedric Gathings at 662-243-2623 or William Sansing at 662-243-2641. For more information about classes on the Scooba campus, call Kimberly Rush at 662-476-5048.
