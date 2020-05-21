EMCC conducts virtual graduation

East Mississippi Community college conducted a virtual commencement ceremony Tuesday for the Class of 2020.
More than 600 academic and career-technical students who completed their coursework at the Scooba, Golden Triangle, Columbus Air Force Base, Macon, Lion Hills, West Point Center, Communiversity and online/eLearning campuses qualified to graduate.
In-state graduates hail from 46 counties and 88 cities in Mississippi, with additional graduates from nine other U.S. states.
EMCC’s graduation ceremony was conducted online for the first time as a result of the novel coronavirus. During the virtual graduation, which can be viewed online via a link on the college’s Facebook page, EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks spoke about the pandemic that closed schools nationwide and prompted a shift from in-class instruction to online learning.
“Many of you had never taken an online class, but you successfully transitioned to virtual instruction midterm and embraced new skillsets need to navigate remote learning tools such as Zoom video conferencing, virtual labs and online tutorials,” Alsobrooks said. “You navigated unfamiliar waters with new challenges presented by social distancing and shelter-in-place measures, children suddenly at home, and, for some, loss of income. Yet, you are here and, while it may not be apparent right now, you are stronger for it.”
He congratulated the students for overcoming unprecedented challenges.
“A novel coronavirus that altered the course of the world couldn’t stop you,” Alsobrooks said. “You persevered in the face of uncertainty in order to be here today. Who would have thought when we closed for spring break that you would not return for the remainder of the school year? None of us could have seen it coming. But you rose to meet that challenge.”
In his charge to the students, EMCC Vice President of the Golden Triangle Campus Paul Miller told the graduates that although life can be tough at times, the best is yet to come. He encouraged them to make good use of their time and seize new opportunities as they arise.
“Time is an abundant resource that is replenished every day for you to use to grow, give and learn,” Miller said.
EMCC Executive Director of College Advancement and Athletics Marcus Wood presented the closing remarks to students. He welcomed them to the college’s alumni family and encouraged them to register with the EMCC Foundation via the college’s website.
“Each of you have developed meaningful relationships and friendships with peers, instructors and administrators during your time here at EMCC,” Wood said. “Joining the alumni association is a fantastic way to keep those relationships going, reconnect with classmates years down the road and stay up with EMCC news and events.”
Here is a list of students who applied for graduation broken down by the counties and cities in which they reside:
Clarke County
• Enterprise: Madison Keenan
• Shubuta: Tryviette Johnson
Kemper County
• DeKalb: Miranda Cumberland, Trinity Davis, Marlon Drummond, Jamal Jackson, Linda’see Little, Kevin Robinson, Aaliyah Stevens, Gary Bourrage, Zackary Knight, Nathanail Shelton, Jokobey Smart, Margret White
• Porterville: Ta’lia Brown, Marques Little, Darnisha Pippin
• Preston: Kaitlin Drake
• Scooba: Mykeisha Gowdy, Alexisis Johnson, Alexis Merrick, Jawanica Ramsey, Bendarius Winston, Ainigel Wooten
Lauderdale County
• Bailey: John Briggs, Logan Christopher, Kyle Stockstill
• Collinsville: Chance Denson, Lauren Walker
• Daleville: Lajerrica Miller
• Lauderdale: Ciara Darden, Brianna Hall, Jacoby Hopson, Nakyjia Stephens
• Marion: Vincent Gooch, Levi Woodard
• Meridian: Amiyah Butler, Joshua Debord, Skylar Glenn, Taylor Gordon, Lucas Graham, Erik Griffin, Jalin Harris, Braxton Lee, David Loyd, Kendriqus Madison, Shyanne Maye, Austin Miles, Griffin O’Regan, Ethan Pitts, Jessica Pulivarthi, Ajah Ruffin, Jamal Scott, Allyson Wade, Ethan Wallace, Caleb Warren
• Toomsuba: Mason Clark, Lewis May, Daniel Shelby
Neshoba County
• Philadelphia: William Beckham, Tre’darrius Brown, Ariel Coburn, Kristopher Dunn, Leslie Fuller, Canyon Mitchell, Dylan Pope, Kayla Sanders, Dillon Sanderson, Hope Thames, James White, John Williams
• Union: Kaylee Adkins, Destiny Alexander, Lillian Burton, MacKenzie Dolan, Odie Foster
Newton County
• Little Rock: Sydney Joyner
Alabama
• Cuba: Markeous McGraw
• Emelle: Michael Merriweather
• Gainesville: Mariah Grant
• Livingston: Ckyi Blakely, Jackson Mason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.