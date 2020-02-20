ECCC, UWA agree to enhance benefits offered to transfer students

East Central Community College and the University of West Alabama signed a Memorandum of Understanding Thursday on the ECCC campus in Decatur that provides enhanced benefits for qualified students who transfer to UWA, a four-year institution in Livingston, Alabama.
The Memorandum of Understanding, signed by ECCC President Bill Stewart and UWA President Ken Tucker, guarantees admission to the University of West Alabama to all ECCC students who have a grade-point average of 2.0 or higher and 48 transferable credit hours or an associate degree awarded from East Central, according to an ECCC news release.
UWA will also offer pre-transfer academic advising to ECCC students. In addition, dedicated academic scholarships for those students with a 3.0 GPA or higher valued at $3,000 to $4,000 per year for up to four consecutive semesters and dedicated housing scholarships valued at $2,000 for the first year will be made available to ECCC students attending UWA, according to the news release.
“We are very appreciative of the interest UWA has in our students and for this clearly defined understanding that makes it more efficient and affordable for them to do so," Stewart said in a statement.
ECCC offers the two-year pre-baccalaureate associate of science and associate of arts degrees in 17 major academic concentrations and 23 terminal degree programs in healthcare and/or career and technical education, and certificates and training in numerous areas through its workforce development program on the Decatur campus, as well as centers in Carthage, Choctaw, Forest and Louisville. ECCC serves the five-county district of Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties. Visit www.eccc.edu for more information.
The University of West Alabama is a regional, state-supported, coeducational institution committed to providing quality education programs for both traditional and non-traditional students. Visit www.uwa.edu for more information.
