ECCC students receive honors at state DECA competition

ROHNERT PARK [ndash] "I Washed, Cooked, Iron, and Cleaned." This is the epitaph of Vera J. (Cooley) Gilliam, who passed away March 7, 2020. Vera was born March 12, 1936, was pre-deceased from her husband of 54 years, James M. Gilliam, Sr. July 9, 2009. She is survived by four beautiful child…