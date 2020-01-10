Applications are open for students to apply for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship at East Central Community College in Decatur.
The scholarship is open to students in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Winston counties. Students have to complete an application for admission located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After being accepted for admission, students may then apply for the scholarship by logging into their myEC account and clicking on the Future Students and then the Scholarships tab.
This scholarship serves as a “gap filler” and awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who need funds to cover tuition expenses, according to a news release.
Applications will be accepted until June 30.
For more information, call ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.
