East Central Community College has scheduled a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Friday for its new Diesel Equipment Technology program facility located at 1250 Pecan Ave. in Philadelphia.
A portion of the old U.S. Motors Plant has been renovated to include space for a classroom and shop for the program, the first-ever off-site degree program offered by ECCC, according to a college news release.
The project is a joint effort by ECCC, the city of Philadelphia, Neshoba County, Community Development Partnership and USDA Rural Development.
Twelve students began classes in the program on Aug. 12. Mike Tingle, a Neshoba County native and former Newton County School District transportation director, is the instructor.
Students may earn 45 hours of credit and a technical certificate in the program, which runs from August to July, according to the news release. They also may complete an additional 15 academic core courses and earn an associate of applied science degree. The program provides students with competencies required to maintain a variety of industrial diesel equipment, including agricultural tractors, commercial trucks, and construction equipment, according to the college.
ECCC has applied for approval of the program by its accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, with confirmation anticipated this fall.
The public is invited to the program and ribbon cutting.
Among the anticipated guests are U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; David Vowell, president of the Community Development Partnership; ECCC President Billy Stewart; John Rounsaville, state director for USDA Rural Development in Mississippi; and Scott Boatner, pastor of West Philadelphia Baptist Church.
To be considered for the program in the fall of 2020, prospective students must complete the online ECCC application for admission at www.eccc.edu, and submit all official high school and college transcripts or an official high school equivalency diploma.
For more information, contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at 601-635-6210 or email weason@eccc.edu.
