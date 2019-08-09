East Central Community College is inviting the community to attend its annual “Meet the Warriors” preseason pep rally scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26.
The family friendly pep rally to open the fall varsity sports seasons at the college will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cross Hall parking lot near Huff Auditorium on the front of campus, according to the college.
Valley Services, Inc., the college’s food services vendor, will sell dinners on the mall area outside Mabry Cafeteria from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. before the start of Meet the Warriors, according to the college. The meal, which includes hamburger or hot dog, baked beans, potato salad, cookies, and a drink, is $7 per person.
Members of ECCC’s football and men’s and women’s soccer teams will be introduced by their coaches. The Wall O’ Sound Marching Band and color guard, Centralettes dance line, and Warrior cheerleading squad will all perform.
Student-athletes will autograph posters for the fans after the pep rally.
In the event of rain, dinner will be available inside Mabry Cafeteria and the Meet the Warriors pep rally will be held in Huff Auditorium.
The Warrior football team will open its 2019 season at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Northwest Mississippi Community College in Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.
The men’s and women’s soccer teams begin their regular seasons Aug. 22 at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston. The next home matches are Wednesday, Sept. 4, when Holmes Community College visits for MACJC North Division contests. The women play at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.
ECCC sports schedules and rosters can be found online at www.ecccathletics.com.
