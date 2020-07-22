East Central Community College is holding orientation sessions for new students in July on the campus in Decatur. New freshman and transfer students are coming to campus on designated dates to have their student IDs made, pick up parking decals and receive orientation packets, while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
ECCC holds special orientation sessions
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SULLIGENT, Ala. [ndash] Mr. Mark Thomas Sansing, 55, of Sulligent, Ala., passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Miss. Mr. Sansing was born Feb. 1, 1965, in Valley City, N.D., to the late Floyd Harrell and Myrtle Sansing. He served in the U.S. Navy for 3…
Graveside services for Mr. Marcus J. Thornton are Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Elmer R. Kennedy, 64, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services for Mrs. Yolanda King-Jones are Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, July 24,, 2020, from 5-6 p.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.
Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Bernice McElroy are Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba. Visitation: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 12-1 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting death victim identified in Kemper County
- Once barely able to move, Meridian resident now preparing for 444-mile bike race
- Neshoba County standouts Calloway, Hunter grateful for pre-pandemic SEC offers
- Pandemic strikes Choctaw Indians, Neshoba County
- Meridian issues letter of intent to terminate Police Lt. Rita Jack
- ANNE McKEE: Just rolling along ... in memory of Ward Calhoun Jr.
- Great Southern Bank promotes 2
- 33 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County; Mississippi reports record 1,230 new cases
- Mississippi sets single day record of new COVID-19 cases with 1,251; Lauderdale County adds 15
- Meridian man arrested for making terroristic threats
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.