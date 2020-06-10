ECCC freezes salaries, raises fees, tuition, anticipating state cuts

Salary freezes, reduction in expenses and increases in tuition, room and board and other fees are among the strategies adopted by East Central Community College Board of Trustees to offset an anticipated reduction in state funding for its 2020-21 budget plan.
Although it has not been notified by the state, the college is anticipating a more than $550,000 reduction in state appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to a college news release.
The trustees approved the new plan during a conference call on Tuesday.
“The Coronavirus pandemic has presented us all with unprecedented challenges these past three months, and that includes the state of Mississippi’s ability to generate the necessary revenue as businesses have been closed and individuals across the state have been out of work,” ECCC President Billy Stewart said in a statement. “Therefore, we are anticipating a more than $550,000 reduction in state appropriations this year and have prepared a budget to address that reduction in light of the uncertainty of the state’s fiscal condition in fiscal year 2021.”
Among the strategies for reducing expenditures are freezing all employee salaries at current levels and a 10 percent reduction over the previous fiscal year in most non-salary expense line items in most departmental budgets, according to the college.
Strategies in the budget plan to increase revenue include a $100 per semester — or 7.5 percent — tuition increase beginning in fall 2020, from $1,330 to $1,430, according to the college.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday the rate of inflation for the 12-month period ending in May is 0.1 percent.
There also will be a $10 per credit hour per semester increase — from $120 to $130—for part-time students, or those who enroll in fewer than 15 semester credit hours. The number of credit hours a student can take per semester and only pay the full-time tuition rate is capped at 21. Any semester hours a student takes above 21 are charged at the part-time credit hour rate of $130 per credit hour in addition to the full-time tuition charge, according to the college.
Dual credit tuition will increase $5, from $100 to $105, for a three-hour course; $5, from $125 to $130, for a four-hour course; and $10, from $150 to $160, for an online course.
The Board of Trustees approved a recommendation to institute a program fee of $500 per semester for Associated Degree Nursing (ADN) and Practical Nursing (PN) students, according to the news release.
Room fees will increase $100 per semester, from $750 to $850, for newly updated Neshoba, Scott, and Winston residence halls. Room fees for Barber, Newsome, Stewart (formerly New Women’s), and Todd halls will remain at $850 per semester, and room fees for Jackson and Leake residence halls will remain at $750 per semester.
The college’s five-day meal plan will increase $25 per semester and the seven-day meal plan will increase $32 per semester. It’s the first increase in meal plans since 2017-2018, according to the college
Despite the tuition and room and board increases, Stewart said he believes ECCC will remain one of the most affordable institutions in the state of Mississippi.
“Increases in the cost of attendance are inevitable for both two-year and four-year colleges and universities during these difficult times," Stewart said in a statement. "However, our per semester, full-time tuition rate of $1,430 would still be the second lowest in the state of Mississippi if no other institutions implemented tuition increases this year, so we feel good about that.”
Stewart said if additional mid-year decreases in state and/or local appropriations or in student tuition and fees occur then other cost-cutting measures will need to be considered by the college.
East Central faced a $1.04 million reduction in state appropriations in fiscal year 2018, which began on July 1, 2017, at which time similar strategies for reducing expenditures and increasing revenue were implemented, according to the college.
“We persevered as an institution in fiscal year 2018, and I believe East Central Community College emerged as a much stronger institution in many ways, and better prepared to handle the challenges we face going into our new fiscal year on July 1,” Stewart said in a statement.
