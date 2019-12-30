The application for scholarships awarded by the East Central Community College Foundation will be available online from Jan. 2 to Feb. 14.
Students applying for scholarships must first complete an application for admission located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After acceptance, students may apply for scholarships by logging into their myEC account and clicking on the Future Students tab.
The ECCC Foundation awarded 139 scholarships valued at more than $190,000 last year, according to the college.
For more information, call ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.
