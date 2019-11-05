East Central, EMCC qualify to compete for $1M Aspen Prize

The Aspen Institute announced Tuesday that East Central Community College and East Mississippi Community College are among the 150 community colleges eligible to compete for $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
The prize is awarded every two years and, according the Aspen Insititute, is considered the signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.
With the guidance of an expert Data/Metrics Advisory Panel and working with the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS), Aspen uses data on institutional performance, improvement, and equity in student retention and completion to determine eligibility to the Aspen Prize, according to its website.
“What an incredible honor to be recognized by the Aspen Institute as one of the 150 best community colleges in the nation,” ECCC President Billy Stewart said in a statement. “This recognition, which focuses on the success of our students, is a direct result of the commitments we made as an institution in 2020 Vision and a fulfillment of our vision to be nationally recognized.”
Other Mississippi colleges qualifying for the next round include Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Holmes Community College, Itawamba Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Meridian Community College and EMCC were named finalists in 2017.
“Community colleges play a vital role in developing talent and enabling social mobility across the country, and it’s critical for them to get better at what they do,” Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, said in a statement. “We’re pleased to see evidence that these institutions are improving, that more are delivering on their promise. We’re also pleased to play a role in honoring outstanding community colleges and sharing what works to ensure great outcomes for students—through graduation and beyond.”
The top ten finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits to each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data, including employment and earnings data, according to an ECCC news release. Award decisions will be made in spring 2021.
Previous winners of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence are: Miami Dade College (Fla.) and Indian River State College (Fla.), 2019; Lake Area Technical College (S.D.), 2017; Santa Fe College (Fla.), 2015; Santa Barbara City College (Calif.) and Walla Walla Community College (Wash.), 2013; and Valencia College (Fla.), 2011.
For more information, visit www.highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize.
