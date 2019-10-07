Clarkdale school begins new drop-off patter on Wednesday

Starting Wednesday the morning dropoff traffic pattern at Clarkdale schools is changing.
The new pattern will have parents and students using Mississippi 145 to enter the school and using county road 350 to exit during the morning. The change was requested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Angela McHenry, principal of Clarkdale Elementary School, said previously parents would come into the school using both directions and a deputy was helping to direct traffic.
Sheriff Billie Sollie said concerns were raised because if a deputy has to handle safety at the school, then the traffic area will be left unattended. The school and the sheriff's department said they want to prevent problems if a deputy is not present.
McHenry said the new traffic pattern will make it easier if no deputy is available to direct traffic and make it easier for parents to exit the schools.
The new traffic pattern will affect only student drop-offs during the morning. Student pick-ups in the afternoon will not change.
