Clarkdale High School will be on a virtual learning schedule for the next two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter from the district, superintendent John-Mark Cain indicated the high school had exceeded the threshold of confirmed cases of COVID-19 that requires it to quarantine its students, due to close contact with those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Students in grades 9-12 started distance learning on Oct. 28.
When students return to in-person classes on Nov. 12, they may return to campus on the Enhanced Traditional Learning Option.
“Student and staff safety will always remain our top priority, and we thank you for your continued support of the Lauderdale County School District,” Cain said in a media release.
