Billy Stewart reflects on tenure as ECCC president

DECATUR — After spending 30 years as an educator, Billy Stewart said he is waiting for God to guide him to his next step in life.

The veteran administrator is retiring after serving eight years as president at East Central Community College.

A native of Pearl, Stewart started his career in education after being inspired by teachers who helped him.

“I wanted to make that kind of impact in the lives of people,” Stewart said.

Stewart said his biggest accomplishment at ECCC was the 2020 Vision strategic plan, which he emphasized was a team effort.

“We had an opportunity to chart the course of the future of this institution eight years ago and we did it,” Stewart said. "Again, it's not Billy Stewart’s accomplishment, that is East Central accomplishment.”

The plan encompassed five areas: student success, teaching and learning, community partnerships, resource planning and development, and communication.

Highlights of the plan's success include ECCC students graduating from universities with high grades and students becoming doctors through the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program.

Other areas of success Stewart noted were the creation of an off-site diesel equipment program, more community engagement, improved professional development for staff and a stronger social media presence.

"I think we committed to five areas and I think the results speak for themselves of what happened in those five areas,” he said. “Those are the things I hope people will remember about in the terms of the accomplishments that we had."

“My greatest accomplishment is that we had a chance to invest in people and that I made a difference,” he said.

Stewart also noted campus improvements such as new sidewalks, lights and parking lots.

One thing he will miss about East Central is interacting with both staff and students, he said.

“I will miss that day-to-day interaction with people and the opportunity that I had to do that,” Stewart said. “Here is a very special place and I can’t explain it.”

Looking ahead, Stewart is planning to stay in Decatur for at least a year to see his daughter graduate from Newton County High School.

Beyond that, he's considering staying in the education field or working in the faith-based community.

But he will leave that decision in God’s hands.

“I have no idea what my next assignment will be,” Stewart said. “I wish I did. The plan is to simply listen to his voice and do what he says."