Bachelor of Applied Science degree program introduced

STARKVILLE —Mississippi State University is unveiling a Bachelor of Applied Science program that will help more Mississippians earn a college degree and compete for the jobs of the future.
The Bachelor of Applied Science program is intended to serve the needs of adults who have completed a technical associate’s degree program through a community college or the military and need additional education to advance their careers. Credits in the degree program can be earned through online or in-person courses, providing the flexibility that has become a hallmark of MSU’s nationally ranked online offerings.
“To compete globally, nationally and here in Mississippi for the next generation of high-quality jobs, Mississippi needs an educated workforce with a myriad of technical skills that complement and enhance the intrinsic value of a four-year college degree,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “The Bachelor of Applied Science program is an enterprise in which Mississippi State can be a change agent for Mississippians seeking to be a part of that emerging workforce. We are hitting the ground running on the main campus, at MSU-Meridian and through the MSU Online campus.”
In August, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved a new policy outlining requirements for state universities offering an applied baccalaureate degree program. MSU plans to submit its Bachelor of Applied Science program for board approval in the coming weeks.
MSU’s program will significantly expand the university’s acceptance of technical credit from community colleges and military training. The MSU Office of the Provost will oversee the new program, while academic advising coordinators on the MSU-Meridian campus and at the Center for Distance Education will advise enrolled students.
“We are excited about the potential this presents to expand our Partnership Pathways initiative with community colleges and the military,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and MSU-Meridian head of campus. “Students will be able to apply more technical credits than ever toward a bachelor’s degree uniquely designed to meet the workforce needs of our state. The BAS makes a strong statement about the value of technical training provided by our community college partners and the military.”
The new degree program allows community college graduates to transfer up to 60 credit hours toward MSU’s new bachelor’s degree program. With online courses available, today’s adult learners will have access to a flexible program that will prepare them for leadership roles and greater workforce contributions.
“By offering the new Bachelor of Applied Science program through our online campus, Mississippi State is not only meeting the need of accepting more technical credit but doing so in a manner that fits the schedule of working adults,” said Susan Seal, executive director of MSU’s Center for Distance Education. “The BAS allows us to continue to find ways to enhance educational attainment in Mississippi and beyond. Our excellent staff, who are dedicated to our online learners, are looking forward to helping our students succeed in this new program.”
More details about the program will be announced as plans are finalized. For more on MSU-Meridian, visit www.meridian.msstate.edu. For more on MSU’s online programs, visit www.online.msstate.edu
