Arts integration, as defined by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, is “an approach to teaching in which students construct and demonstrate understanding through an art form.”
Nowhere was that more evident than in the Mississippi State University-Meridian’s Kahlmus auditorium Thursday as educators from Lauderdale County and Meridian Public School districts participated in a third arts integration workshop this school year centered around science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEAM.
The interactive workshop, Moving Through Science: Creating Dances Inspired by Cycles, Patterns and Processes, shared strategies for identifying movement potential in a science lesson. The workshop series was made possible through the MS 2007 Partners in Education Leadership Team, which consists of representatives from MSU-Meridian and the Meridian Public and Lauderdale County school districts, in collaboration with the Kennedy Center.
