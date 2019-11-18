A master guitar lesson at MCC

Listening as he directs, University of Southern Mississippi Professor of Guitar Nicholas Ciraldo, left, follows along as Meridian Community College student Abby Carraway performs a classical work as a part of a Monday masterclass at MCC. Other guitar students, Sydney Benton and Kyra Howell, also performed and received instruction from Ciraldo.

