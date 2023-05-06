From “Fly Like an Eagle” to “Rise Up” to “Rubber Band Man,” tunes from decades past echoed through the MSU Riley Center’s ballroom as current and former vocal students celebrated Meridian Community College’s Dimensions 20th anniversary.
Tammy Miles, MCC Choral and Dimensions director, organized the reunion event in which more than 100 gathered to celebrate that legacy and the impact that Dimensions has had on their lives.
Former group members who traveled from far and near to attend the event were eager to reconnect with old friends and reminisce.
Take, for example, Adam Box. Now living in Nashville, touring with the Grammy Award-winning country music group Brothers Osborne and producing up-and-coming artists, Box came to the reunion to catch up with friends and perform with the reunion band. He counts his time being in the Dimensions while a student at MCC in 2004 as instrumental.
“I gained much experience playing a variety of genres, expanding my much-needed versatility,” he said.
The 2022-23 Dimensions troupe performed songs from artists Doobie Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and the Steve Miller Band to kick off the celebration. After receiving their standing applause, the current Dimensions turned the stage over to former Dimensions members who individually and collectively entertained the audience.
The celebration may have honored the ensemble’s 20th year, but it showed the bond the troupe formed still exists today.
