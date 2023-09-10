Mississippi State University-Meridian staff and students were hard at work Friday morning cleaning litter, leaves and other debris from Freedom Park on 23rd Avenue. The cleanup effort was organized by MSU-Meridian Student Services Coordinator Skye Hamilton in partnership with local realtor and Meridianite Tim Allred. Allred said he saw the cleanup as a good community service project and encourages others to join in organizing cleanups of their own.

