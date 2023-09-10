Mississippi State University-Meridian staff and students were hard at work Friday morning cleaning litter, leaves and other debris from Freedom Park on 23rd Avenue. The cleanup effort was organized by MSU-Meridian Student Services Coordinator Skye Hamilton in partnership with local realtor and Meridianite Tim Allred. Allred said he saw the cleanup as a good community service project and encourages others to join in organizing cleanups of their own.
Community Cleans Up
Tags
Trending Video
Thomas Howard
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 arrested, drugs, guns, cars and cash seized in local searches
- Hundreds turn out for Grandparents Day at WLE
- Lamar learns from early-season struggles
- Magic Johnson, Josh Harris and other new Commanders owners introduce themselves to Washington fans
- Arrest warrant yields guns, drugs
- Council takes new approach for upcoming budget
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP
- Ongoing projects are plentiful in Meridian
- Betts Radcliff residents hope for rural water service
- Anderson Expands Heart Surgery Program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.