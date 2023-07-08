Sunday, July 9
• 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. Monsignor John J. Burns Council 802 of the Knights of Columbus will celebrate one hundred and twenty years of service in Meridian. The celebration will include an Open House at the council hall on Hwy 19 North in Meridian . All are invited.
Monday, July 10
• 2:30 p.m. — Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Tuesday, July 11
• 3:30 p.m. — Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.
Monday, July 17
• 2:30 p.m. — Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film “Remember the Titans” will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Tuesday, July 18
• 1-4 p.m. — Build and Learn at Merrehope, 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. For 6th-12th grade students will collaborate to construct captivating mini cardboard communities. Register now and reserve your space to this free event. Space is limited — 601-693-4833 or 601-483-8439.
• 3:30 p.m. — Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.
Thursday, July 20
• All day — Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, Hwy. 11 South by the National Guard entrance. Will continue through Monday, July 24.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX — Grab your lunch and join us in our courtyard for this free, come-and-go concert series with Britt Gully.
Saturday, July 22
• 9 a.m. — Clarke County Watermelon Jubilee, 101 East Church St., Quitman. Events: Watermelon eating contest $5 entry fee; Vendors $25 entry fee; political candidates $25 speaking fee. Deadline by July 15. Fun, food, and prizes for all. Contact: Tracey Hicks, 601-938-0638 or Patricia Arrington, 601-604-3222. Please bring your own lawn chair.
Monday, July 24
• 2:30 p.m. — Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Tuesday, July 25
• 10 a.m. — Timeout Tuesday Event — Charcuterie Box Bingo at the Newton County Extension Office. Learn the importance of a balanced nutritional diet while designing a charcuterie box. Afterwards, participants will snack and play a fun game of bingo to win prizes. $10 (MSU Extension Conference Room — sessions 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To reserve your spot call the Newton County Extension Office at 601-635-7011 to reserve your spot.
• 3:30 p.m. — Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. — An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
Sunday, July 30
• 2 p.m. — Mississippi Mission’s Ministry of El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host an event “My Cup Runneth Over.” FMI: contact President Gwen Powe, 601-479-6645 or Ethel Radcliff, 601-286-3568
Monday, July 31
• 2:30 p.m. — Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Saturday, August 5
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. — First Saturday at The MAX: Back 2 School Bash. Join us for a day filled with fun activities, community engagement, and the opportunity to make a positive impact on local schools. School Supply Drive: Help support local schools by bringing much needed supplies such as paper, pencils, crayons, and other classroom essentials. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Outdoor games; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Snow Biz will be in the courtyard; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Make+Take, Chalk Art; 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Mississippi Songwriter Alliance Open Mic.
Thursday, August 17
• 5-8 p.m. — The MAX and Earth’s Bounty invite you to NightMarket. Stop by The MAX for great food and drink, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, music and more. Nightmarket is free and open to the public.
Saturday, August 19
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Brown Bag Lunch: Aa’Keela & The Beats at The MAX.
Thursday, Sept. 21
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Brown Bag Lunch: Peter Ochello at The MAX.
FYI:
• The Mississippi Congregational Methodist Family Camp meeting will be held July 8-14. Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Missions Day will be July 12 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Doyle Williamson will be the evangelist. For further information contact Rev. James Holder at 601-433-0141. The campground is located 2 miles NE of Sandersville at 39 McFarland Rd.
