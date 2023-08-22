Tuesday, August 22
• CFEM 100+ women who care
The Community Foundation of East Mississippi is set to host a 100+ women who care event at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Weidmann’s. The event encourages 100 women or more to each donate $100 or more during the hour-long event in support of the community. Although the concept of the event is simple, the impact it will have on the CFEM mission is huge. For more information call 601-696-3035 or email office@cfem.org.
• Lunch & Learn 8/22 @ Episcopal Church of the Mediator
Time: 12pm - 1pm
Address: Meridian
3825 35th Ave, Meridian, MS 39305
Speaker: Carter Burns, Executive Director, Historic Natchez Foundation as he shares success (and failures) of Natchez preservation efforts.
Please join Meridian Architectural Trust in learning about what other communities are doing in their preservation endeavors and how they are achieving their goals. Meridian can, also!
Thursday, August 24
The MAX Celebrates “One Mississippi” the new state song and children’s book. 6-8pm.
Saturday, August 26
• 5-9pm — Sipp & Savor Preview Party. Victoria Loomis, known for her farm-to-table cuisine, will prepare a seated dinner that will tantalize your taste buds. Josh Raggio will share his passion for creating custom duck calls, which are both functional and beautiful works of art. Mary Landrum will showcase her talents, crafting custom hats for guests on site, providing a unique opportunity to witness her creative process.
Sunday, August 27
• 2pm, Public is invited to attend Merrehope annual meeting & Open House. 905 Martin Luther King Drive. Saturday, September 2
• 9am-5pm — First Saturday at the MAX. Weird Science: Out of this world.
Monday, September 4
• 1:15-4pm Parents of Rainbow Children will meet Western Sizzlin, 1100 N. Frontage Road. RSVP by August 26. Call 601-616-6122 (limited seating)
Thursday, September 7
• 5:30-7:30pm — Educator’s Night Out. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres as you network with local teachers and administrators and experience what The MAX has to offer you and your students.
Friday, September 8
• 6-9pm — Full Moon on Fifth. Join Meridian Arts & Community Events Society for the Fall 2023 Full Moon on Fifth Series. Meridian’s favorite block party returns with live music, food vendors, live painting, and a rotating art gallery.
Saturday, September 9
• Join us for the 2nd Annual Stronger Together Foundation 5K Awareness Rally and participate in a 5K Run, a 5K Walk, or a Kids Fun Run through beautiful Downtown Meridian! There will be vendors, live music, and great food! Bring your whole family out and come support a good cause! Contact Mike Couch, mikecouchac1@yahoo.com or call 601.934.7119
Monday, September 11
•9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM (CT)
On Monday September 11th, in the Arts District Parking Garage, participants will climb, walk, or run the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
Sign-up for this event at Time2Run.net Check-in will start at 5:00 p.m. on the day of the event.
The Stair Climb will begin at 6:00 p.m. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.
Contact Erin Barnes, ebarnes@andersonregional.org
601-703-3571
Thursday, September 21
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Brown Bag Lunch: Peter Ochello at The MAX.
Saturday, September 30
• 6pm-8pm — Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. The annual event celebrates its 15th year in 2023. As always the cemetery tour is geared toward telling and teaching local history. Storytellers in period costume stand along the gravesite of the deceased and recounts the interesting and/or concerning details of a once thriving person who is buried in the Victorian-aged burial site. You will hear stories of those personages and as well as the unscrupulous who lived their lives perhaps not to the fullest, but at least long enough to attain a final resting place in Rose Hill Cemetery. All storytellers are volunteers with great enthusiasm for the arts of storytelling and drama. The event is free but donations are always needed.
• 7-9pm — Opening Night! A Symphony of Brilliance. Join us for Opening Night as Chee-Yun presents a most remarkable fusion of French flair and Spanish seduction with Edouard Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole
Tuesday, October 3
• 10am-3pm — Mourning at Merrehope. “Gone But Not Forgotten“ — The full month of October. 2nd Floor at Merrehope. “A reproduction of Victorian mourning in a neoclassical home.” Come experience the period of mourning set by Queen Victoria. This period of mourning began in 1861 after the loss of her husband Prince Albert and was embraced throughout Europe and the Americas as the proper way to mourn the loss of a loved one. The second floor of Merrehope will be staged as a family living in the home would have prepared it during a period of grief. Very special events and appearances to be announced. Thursday, October 5
• 7pm — Meridian Little Theatre will open its 91st Season on October 5-8, 2023. Visit our website for more information.
Saturday, October 7
• 10am-2pm — Meridian Railroad Pioneering Days. Come hear documented stories as presented by storytellers in period costume about the beginnings of a City eventually known as Meridian. There was quite a dilemma selecting the name of the thriving settlement. At first was Sowashee Junction, then renamed Ragsdale City and finally Meridian. But the inspiration for a successful town was the coming of the railroad. The entertaining and informative vignette presented by Meridian Railroad Museum teaches the strength of early the Meridianites.
