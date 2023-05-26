Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
• The Hamasa Shriners, 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, are having their annual Vidalia Onion Sale. A limited supply so get yours today. $12 per 10 Lb bag. 601-693-1361.
• The Meridian High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, North Frontage Rd. in Meridian. Special room rates will apply for all ’68 graduates (601) 693-0160. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. A cash bar, buffet and ‘60s and ‘70s music will be provided. The cost is $55 per person. Please send checks to: MHS Class of 68 Reunion, P.O. Box 5043, Meridian, MS. 39301 by June 16. For further information call 601-917-6519.
Thursday, June 1
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — East Mississippi Electric Power Association invites members and the community to Get the Scoop — of information and ice Cream and EMEPA’s Member Expo at EMEPA’s Meridian office, 2128 Hwy. 39N. FMI: Call 601-581-8600 or email contactus@emepa.com.
Saturday, June 3
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Mount Moriah Church Community Fellowship, Fresh Fry & Clothes Giveaway. This will take place at 160 Mount Moriah Church Rd., Mount Olive, MS 39119.
Tuesday, June 6
• 10 a.m. — The EMBDC invites you to a Ribbon Cutting for Pizza Hut at its new location at 3320 North Hills St.
Thursday, June 9
• The EMBDC invites you to a Ribbon Cutting for C Spire at its new location at 300 N Frontage Rd. Suite 200.
Sunday, June 11
• 6 p.m. — Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, located at 600 11th Ave., Meridian, will be having a “Songs and Hymns from the Heart” program. There will be various soloists, duets singing praise to God. Rev. William C. Griffin Jr., Pastor.
Thursday, June 15
• 10 a.m. — The East Central Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging will hold an in-person Public Hearing for Aging Programs in the Board Room of the East Central Planning and Development District office building located at 280 Commercial Dr. in Newton. The purpose of the meeting is to inform persons aged 60 and above in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith Counties about programs and services available to them.
Friday, June 23
• 7:30 p.m. — Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Sunday, June 25
• 10 a.m. — Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary. The theme is “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness”, 1 Corinthians 1:9. Guest minister is Dr. Henry Armington. Rev. William C. Griffin Jr., Pastor.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. — An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
