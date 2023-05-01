Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
- Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Mississippi is now open. Summer Camp will be held June 5-Aug. 3, and is open to children ages 5-18. To register, please visit the West End Unit at 1717 45th Ave., in Meridian or call 601-482-2544 for more information.
- The Meridian High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, North Frontage Rd. in Meridian. Special room rates will apply for all ’68 graduates (601) 693-0160. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. A cash bar, buffet and ‘60s and ‘70s music will be provided. The cost is $55 per person. Please send checks to: MHS Class of 68 Reunion, P.O. Box 5043, Meridian, MS. 39301 by June 16. For further information call 601-917-6519.
- The Women’s Alliance of Meridian (WAM) Inaugural Gala scheduled for April 22, at 7 p.m. has been postponed until Aug. 19. More information to come soon. FMI: Call 601-693-1306.
Tuesday, May 2
- 10 a.m. - ABC Come Play With Me at the Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian.
- 5:30 p.m. - Meridian Council of the Navy Leagues presents the 12th Annual Wings & Tails 2023 at the Key Brothers Hangar at Meridian Regional Airport. Social hour 5:30 with dinner at 6:30. Shrimp, potatoes, corn, catfish and chicken wings.
- 5:30-7 p.m. - Youth ages 10–15 are invited to MAXCreates: Mason Jar Vases. In honor of Mother's Day participants will paint mason jar vases. Join us to develop friendships, explore new art forms, and learn more about Mississippi artists. Free program, Registration Required. Contact Laura Hester at 601-581-1550 ext. 35.
- Thursday, May 4
- 10 a.m. - Spring Street Cigars Ribbon Cutting - 300 N Frontage Rd., Suite 100.
- 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have their virtual meeting Thursday, May 4, 2023, beginning at 5 p.m. All alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to participate as we discuss important topics pertaining to the chapter and university. Please call the chapter's president at 601-692-8723 to get the call-in no. and access code. There will be no meetings for the months of June, July and August.
- 6-9 p.m. - WineDown at The MAX celebrating Star Wars and Cinco De Mayo with a “Space Taco” themed WineDown. FMI: 601-581-1550.
- 6:30 p.m. - Revival at Salem Baptist Church in Kemper County with Rev. Danny Lanier bringing the messages. Come and bring a friend.
- 7-9:30 p.m. - Big Fish - The Musical at Meridian Little Theatre. FMI: 601-482-6371.
Friday, May 5
- 6-9 p.m. - Full Moon on Fifth, 5th St. from 22nd to 23rd Ave. - Food live music, and a revolving showcase of local art talent. Look for the giant moons.
- 6:30 p.m. - Revival at Salem Baptist Church in Kemper County with Rev. Danny Lanier bringing the messages. Come and bring a friend.
Saturday, May 6
- 7 a.m.-1 p.m. - East Mississippi Master Gardeners will have their yearly Spring Plant Sale at Earth's Bounty, Front St. at 18th Ave.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - Rose Hill Storytellers present the Rose Hill Teller Conference will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Soule Museum Building. Keynote Speaker will be Terrence Roberts and members of the Rose Hill Company of Storytellers. Fee: $25 and includes lunch. RSVP by May 2. FMI: contact Anne McKee 601-479-2483.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - SUPER-lympics at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian.
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. - Jimmie Rodgers Festival Bud & Boilin.’
Sunday, May 7
- 10:45 - Homecoming at Salem Baptist Church in Kemper County featuring “Answered Prayer Gospel Band.” Pot-luck dinner to follow. A love offering will be taken for the Band and other offerings will go toward Salem and Chamberlin Cemetery Funds.
- 2 p.m. - Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival & Jacky Jack White presents: Sucarnochee Revue at the Historic Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian. Tickets $10.
Tuesday, May 9
- 7:45 a.m. - Leadership Laurel Graduation at the MSU Riley Center. Breakfast will be at 7:45 a.m. The program will begin at 8 a.m.
- Monthly meeting of the Friends of the Meridian/Lauderdale Public Library on the mezzanine.
Thursday, May 11
- 10 a.m. - Center for Pregnancy Choices Ribbon Cutting - 2401 9th St.
Saturday, May 13
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Celebrate National Train Day at the Meridian Railroad Museum, 1805 Front St. There will be model train displays, vendors, and kids activities. Vendor registration ends May 5. FMI: Call 601-710-0843 or 601-479-2483.
Tuesday, May 16
- 7:30 p.m. - The Beach Boys to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $75 to $125.
Thursday, May 18
- All day - Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale from Meridian, Miss. to Bristol, Va. on historic Hwy. 11. Mississippi Antique Alley includes Meridian, Miss. to Eutaw, Ala. as part of the US 11 Antique Alley Yard Sale. Enjoy yard sales, vendor sales, great food and entertainment. Cuba Day on May 20 will be a part of the event as well. Sites for sellers available locally and can be found at website msantiquealley.com
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX with Cole Hill. Bring your lunch and enjoy the free, come-and-go event in the courtyard.
- 5:30-8 p.m. - May is Women's Health Month and the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Anderson Regional Health System are encouraging women to get informed about their heart health by hosting Heels for Hearts, a Free cardiac wellness social for women.
Saturday, May 20
- 10 a.m.-noon - Touch A Truck - Hands-on event for kids at Highland Park. We are putting kids in the driver’s seat with a chance to climb into fire engines, police cars, dump trucks, and a variety of big rigs. There will also be a limo, ambulance, backhoe, 18 wheelers, work truck, helicopter, bucket truck, vacuum pump truck along with great food, face painting, and more.
- 3-6 p.m. - The Newton High School Class of 1963 will have its reunion in the Newton Baptist Church Family Life Center building. FMI: Contact David Speed at ddspeedd@gmail.com.
10 a.m. - Memorial Day Tribute to honor the Fallen will be held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Lawn (500 Constitution Ave.). In case of inclement weather the tribute will take place on the 3rd floor of City Hall.
Thursday, May 25
- 1 p.m. - There will be a free film showing of "The Hunt For Red October" at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-485-1812.
Friday, June 23
- 7:30 p.m. - Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Thursday, July 27
- 7:30 p.m. - An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
