Cleaning out closets and store rooms this summer? Then, the Salvation Army will gladly accept your unwanted and gently used items for its thrift store.
“Our Family Store’s inventory is provided entirely through the support of our local community,” said Lt. Roy Fisher, commanding officer for The Salvation Army. “All donations stay local and go directly back into supporting individuals and families in crisis in our community to find help, hope, and a second chance at life.”
Proceeds from The Salvation Army Family Store, located on North Frontage Road, are used to fund local programs and services offered by The Salvation Army. In 2022, The Salvation Army provided services to more than 15,000 individuals and families in the community.
These programs provide essential services from assistance with food, clothing and furniture for disaster victims to emotional and spiritual care to youth activities to help for local people in need, Fisher said.
“Donating to and purchasing from our local thrift store is one of the easiest ways you can help fund the programs we offer in the Meridian area,” he said.
But to keep the thrift store operating, The Salvation Army relies on support from the community through donations of gently used furniture, appliances, clothing, home decor and more, Fisher said. The store currently is accepting donations.
The Salvation Army makes every effort to keep unsellable items out of landfills and works to create an income stream from all donations. From selling scrap metal to baling clothing that is not sold to repurposing stained or torn clothing for wiping cloths, The Salvation Army strives to be good stewards of all donated items, he said.
The Salvation Army will pick up good, usable furniture and large donations in Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba and Newton Counties, Fisher said. Anyone wishing to schedule a pickup may do so by calling 601-483-9570.
The Salvation Army Family Store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Volunteer opportunities are also available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.