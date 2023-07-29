MSU sendoff Clarke Co.jpeg
The Clarke County chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association recently held its annual send-off party at Clarkco State Park for local students who are headed to MSU for the first time this fall. The new Bulldogs, all from Quitman, were presented a MSU cowbell, a gift bag, and will receive $500 in financial assistance applied to their respective accounts at the university. Participating in the send-off were Lisa Riley, from left, chapter president; Trinity Watts, a graduate of the Mississippi School for Math and Science in Columbus; Michelle Parker, a graduate of Wayne County High School; Caroline Nelson, a graduate of Russell Christian Academy; Clarke County Miss Hospitality Nya Nobles, a current MSU student; and Heather Stewart, chapter secretary-treasurer. Jonathan Jackson, the alumni association’s MS South 1 region director, also attended the event. Jackson serves Clarke, Jasper, Jones, Lauderdale, Newton and Wayne counties.

