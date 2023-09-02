Discover local talent and renowned artists at Meridian Community College’s Homer Casteel Art Gallery with the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 season.
Located at the Davidson Fine Arts Center in Ivy-Scaggs Hall, the Gallery will host many shows that promise to leave a lasting impression.
“This season will present a blend of artistic expressions that highlight the diversity and talent of both emerging and established artists,” said Terrell Taylor, MCC art instructor and gallery director.
Opening the season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, will be the display of contemporary mixed media by artist Lawayne House. The show, “Theoria (Thinking), Poiesis (Making), Praxis (Doing),” will feature a closing reception on Oct. 5. House is an art instructor at Northwest Community College.
MCC Graphics and Fine Arts faculty member Daniel Ethridge, Taylor, and Laura Reinstatler will display their works in the show, “Another Bridge,” which begins on Oct. 17 for an opening reception and closes on Nov. 10.
More contemporary mixed media will be shown on the gallery walls when artist Robert Evans’ works will be spotlighted in the show “Vertical Horizons: Inharmonic Shifts of Light, Color, and Texture.” The exhibit opens Nov. 28 and closes Jan. 30, with a reception on the closing day.
Blue Mountain College art instructor and artist Gail Morton will bring her paintings and ceramics for the show, “Coming into Focus,” which opens Feb. 13 and continues through March 19. The opening reception is planned for Feb. 13.
To conclude the season, MCC students studying in the fine arts classes and Graphic Technology Program will bring their best works from the previous two or more semesters for the Annual Exhibition and Competition, and the show opens April 16.
The receptions, set for 4-5:30 p.m., are open to the campus and community.
“Each artwork is an invitation to delve into the rich tapestry of the talents of these creative individuals,” Taylor said. These works will undoubtedly leave an impression on the visitor.”
The Homer Casteel Gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit meridiancc.edu/casteelgallery.
