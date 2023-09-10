Founder and artist of Annieglass, Annie Morhauser, will visit Generations Fine Paper and Gifts on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and the community is invited to drop by the downtown Meridian store to meet her.
Morhauser and her daughter, Ava Reinhold, will be traveling from Santa Cruz, California, to Meridian to meet and greet customers who have collected and loved the craftsmanship of Annieglass for more than 40 years. It is part of a whirlwind tour through the Magnolia State, called the “Mother Daughter Engraving Tour,” to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Annieglass with stops in Jackson, Meridian, Hattiesburg and Ocean Springs, along with a stop in Mobile, Alabama.
The meet and greet at Generations Fine Paper Gifts will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the store, located at 212 22nd Avenue. Visitors will not only get the chance to meet Morhauser, the founder and lead designer of the company, but also get a first look at the new fall collection. In addition, Annieglass is releasing a collectible 2023 Christmas plate in swirling 24K gold, two new cheeseboards from the company’s sustainable Elements line and the return of some of the most sought-after pieces in Annieglass history.
“Our Southern customers have style and flair, appreciate the finer things, and love to entertain,” Morhauser said. “We’ve met generations of customers in Mississippi and Alabama who treasure Annieglass pieces and keep them as heirlooms to be shared for years. We want to say thank you. That’s why Ava and I are making this special trip.”
All Annieglass pieces are made by hand in the United States with many accented with precious metals including platinum and 24K gold. Each piece is hand signed. Annieglass has two pieces permanently on display in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
For more information on Wednesday’s event, please contact Melissa Love at Generations Fine Paper and Gifts at 601-453-5285.
