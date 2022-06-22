A revival in the Lafayette County Detention Center

The Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford is experiencing a revival in its jail.
Dozens of inmates have accepted Christ and have been baptized while incarcerated.
These inmates are experiencing transformations, receiving miracles, being healed and delivered from sin. They are walking out of jail under impossible circumstances.
Jo’Von Hayes, a former inmate, tells about his experience while there.
“I was facing serious charged that I was guilty of in three different counties in Mississippi,” Hayes said. “I had been housed in Lafayette County jail for almost two years. Prosecutors, legal counsels, jail administrators and inmates from different facilities were telling me that I was going to face prison time.
“They also said it was impossible for me to walk out of jail without serving any prison time. The thought of prison time was very discouraging to me.”
Hayes said during this challenging time, he just wanted to give up.
“Honestly I was tired of fighting – my family was still grieving the loss of my mother, grandmother, and the passing of two uncles,” Hayes said. “Being the eldest brother of seven siblings, I took full responsibility of taking care of the family. I started praying asking God to send me an angel to bless me.”
“During my despair God sent a former gang member who was facing a conspiracy charge to the facility where I was housed, Hayes said.
“This one inmate’s presence changed the entire jail; I honestly believe he is a Prophet of God,” Hayes said. “His golden smile, tattoos, and scars, led me to believe that he had been through similar challenges I had faced in my life. He is responsible for teaching many of us inmates, even correctional officers about God.
“God used Derrick Houston, who is now called Dr. Derrick Houston, to teach us all, despite our differences. The most amazing thing he taught us was to understand God’s ways, his salvation, and his forms of deliverances. He would make sure we were baptized as well.”
Hayes continued to say everyone that experienced Houston’s guidance and teachings are at home now.
“Dr. Houston would prophesy what God would do in our lives and it would happen every single time,” Hayes said. “I have not seen the Holy Spirit lose a battle in that jail once we lifted it up before God. I am proud to call Dr. Houston my spiritual father. He prophesied in my life so much. Today I am full of joy.”
Ernest C. Harland and Minister Todd Prudes spoke on the testimony to the revival that’s happening at the detention center.
“Every time we entered the county jail, Todd Prude and I automatically started to feel the presence of the Lord,” said Harland. “I have been in the ministry since 2004 and Mr. Prude has been in the ministry for seven years. “We have been ministers to the jail for several years and have never witnessed the Spirit of the Lord move as strong as it has in recent years.”
Harland says many have walked out of the jail and are now leading prosperous lives with Jesus Christ.
“People may call it a “Jailhouse Religion” but it is only as such when the offender is released and doesn’t continue to walk in the name of the Lord,” Harland said. “In the last year and a half we have watched how the Holy Spirit used Minister Houston to activate and build an exceptional faith in others.
“A revival is going on and we are filled with joy. We give thanks to God that we are not only witnessing it but we are a part of the revival. As men of faith we know that Jesus is alive and well!”
This article is first of two on the revival in the Lafayette County Detention Center.
