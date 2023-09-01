The oldest juried art competition in the region, Meridian Museum of Art’s Bi-State Competition and Exhibition, has returned for its 49th year and selected works are now on view in the museum’s main-floor galleries.
The Bi-State is the downtown Meridian museum’s prestigious annual exhibit recognizing and celebrating outstanding artistic achievements by artists. Open to current and past residents of Mississippi and Alabama, the competition offers more than $3,000 in awards and prizes, including the $1,000 Alliance Health Center Best of Show Award and the Charlie Busler Memorial Award.
Recognized as the cornerstone exhibit for Meridian Museum of Art, this year’s Bi-State drew 220 entries with 93 works selected by 67 artists.
Serving as juror of the exhibition is Gary Chapman, who was born in Xenia, Ohio, in 1961. The son of a stay-at-home mother and a blue-collar father, Chapman had no formal art training as a child. He took one or two art classes as a high school student, but art only became of serious interest to him in college. He received his undergraduate degree from Berea College in Kentucky, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Art and a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts, Technology and Management.
In 1986, Chapman attended Cranbrook Academy in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where he received a Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing. From 1986 to 1990, Chapman lived in Philadelphia and Baltimore, producing art and exhibiting in local galleries. He also taught painting at Interlochen Center for the Arts during three summers in the late 1980s. In 1990 he became an assistant professor of painting and drawing at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
Mississippi artists selected to be in the exhibition include Pat Abernathy, J’Marcus Alfred, Rick Anderson, Mark Brown, Danny Brunt, Laurie Burton, Carolyn Busenlener, Claudia Cartee, Barbara-Ann Carver-Hunt, Terri H. Cribb, Anthony DiFatta, Leslie Dobbins, Tom Douglas, Paulette Dove, Mary Clare Evans, Keith Everett, Leigh Francis, Robert Gibson, Shelly Graham, Sandra Halat, Rowan Haug, Amber N. Henry, Gary Howse, James Kane, Rebecca Korpita, Andrea Kostyal, Sadako Lewis, Vanda McCormick, George Ann McCullough, Rosanne Mckenney, Drew McKercher, Joan McRaney, Nancy Mitchell, Gail Morton, Thomas Nawrocki, Susa Nawrocki, Olin Perry Norton, Anne O'Hara, Patt Odom, Magen Pierce, Mary Louise Porter, Lana Lancaster Pugh, Karen Rush, Martina Sciolino, Ivah Leigh Scitz, Ann Seale, Lesley K. Silver, Sabyna Sterrett, Susan Stevens, Patsy Temple, Kathy Tosch, Kathleen Varnell, Kim Whitt, Jacqueline Wooton.
Alabama artists selected to be included are Linda Baxter, William Dooley, Julia Gary, Martha Hopkins, Michelle Jones, Alexa Lee, Julie Plasketes, Robert A. “Tony” Sturgis, and Jessie L. Whitehead.
Sam Douglas, an artist from Tennessee, also was selected to be in the exhibition, as well as Georgia artists Selena Nawrocki and LaSheka Payne and North Carolina artist John Marshall.
Kate Cherry, executive director of the Meridian Museum of Art, noted that most artists consider being accepted into the annual MMA Bi-State competition and exhibition a great honor.
“As a Meridian native, it’s such an honor to be chosen for the Meridian Museum of Art Bi-State competition and exhibition,” said artist Karen Rush. “Every artist adds so much to the culture here, and there is no better display of these artists’ talent than at the Bi-State Exhibition this year. I feel so honored to be included in it.”
The Bi-State exhibition will conclude Saturday, Sept. 23, with a special reception from 2-4 p.m. Awards will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
“Many exhibiting artists normally attend this reception,” Cherry said. “It’s a good time for viewers to visit the artists, ask questions, or just talk with them.”
Art enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the Meridian Museum of Art between now and Sept. 23 for a chance to view the amazing artwork and to support talented local artists.
The 49th Annual Bi-State is supported, in part, by the museum’s members, Sharon Busler and Rachel Busler Misenar, the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, endowments from Alliance Health Center and the Martin and Linda Davidson Family, the City of Meridian, the Phil Hardin Foundation, the Mississippi Arts Commission, the Riley Foundation, the Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation and the Ernest Worker’s Circle.
Meridian Museum of Art is located at 628 25th Ave. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is always free. For more information, contact Kate Cherry at 601-693-1501 or the museum’s website at www.meridianmuseum.org or the Meridian Museum of Art’s social media page on Facebook.
